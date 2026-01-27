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Works and Housing Minister Assures Support for Community Water and Sanitation Efforts

By Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD II Contributor
Social News Works and Housing Minister Assures Support for Community Water and Sanitation Efforts
TUE, 27 JAN 2026

The Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, has assured the Board of Directors of the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) of his commitment to collaborate closely with them in strengthening community water and sanitation delivery across the country.

He gave this assurance on Monday in Accra during a meeting with the Board to discuss strategic decisions aimed at improving safe and sustainable water services for rural communities and small towns.

During the meeting, Mr Adjei commended the Board for its decent oversight in the past year. He urged them to focus on practical issues that affect communities and their everyday lives, particularly emphasising the need to expand access to reliable and safe water services in underserved areas.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of strengthening a maintenance culture to prevent facilities from failing prematurely and stressed the need for accountability and value for money in the use of public resources.

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