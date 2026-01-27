Present Shatta Wale If NPP wants a 'street candidate' – Kwabena Agyepong

Flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ing. Kwabena Agyepong, has described as propaganda claims that the street is clamouring for one of the aspirants in the flagbearership race.

According to him, the street cannot decide who should lead the New Patriotic Party; rather, members of the political party should decide.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Pure Fm, he said after the party has decided, they will go to the people to sell their candidate and the message, not the other way round.

“They say mechanics and market women say we should bring one candidate, but that should not be the case. The party is ours, and so the party will choose their candidate, and afterwards, the party will market its candidate. They say we should bring the one Ghanaians are clamouring for but how did you know this is the one Ghanaians are clamouring for?

"We are a political party, there is something called leadership. The five of us have to contest and after contesting, we will go to the people of Ghana with the candidate we have chosen and sell his strengths to the people. There is propaganda that the streets want one candidate and if that’s the case then there is no leadership. If that is the case then we should go and bring Shatta Wale because he’s the popular one and has the numbers,” he stated.