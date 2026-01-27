Government allocates over 34% of budget to education — GETFund Board Chairman

Mr Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzrah, Board Chairman of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) and Member of Parliament for Ho West, says government has committed more than 34 per cent of the national budget to education, the highest allocation to any sector.

He said the significant investment, particularly in technical and vocational education, reflected the government's recognition of education as the foundation of national development and economic transformation.

Mr Bedzrah was speaking at a sod-cutting ceremony for major infrastructure projects at Afife Senior High Technical School (ASSETS) in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region. Addressing students, he said the government's heavy spending on education was purposeful and aimed at preparing young people to become future leaders and drivers of national development.

“Government is not spending this amount on education for fun. We are doing so because we want you to become the future leaders and developers of this country,” he said.

He urged students, especially girls, to take their education seriously, noting that inadequate on-campus accommodation had exposed some students to social risks. He encouraged female students to aspire to leadership positions, citing the Vice President as an example of what women could achieve through education.

Mr Bedzrah stressed that certificates alone were not sufficient in today's competitive job market and advised students to acquire practical and relevant skills, particularly in information technology.

“Ghana's macroeconomic indicators are improving and investors are coming. But without skilled human resources, how can they employ you?” he asked.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy, explaining that about 45 per cent of GETFund's budget was spent on sustaining the programme. This, he said, accounted for the Fund's decision to prioritise projects that were at least 75 per cent complete.

“If 45 per cent of our budget goes into free schools alone, what is left for infrastructure?” he asked, adding that the government was also improving school feeding, sanitation, and learning facilities to enhance the quality of education.

Mr Bedzrah expressed optimism that the student population of ASSETS could grow from about 440 to over 1,000 once the projects were completed, a development he said would stimulate local economic activity through job creation and increased commerce.

“I have decided to support my brother, the MP, to transform this school into the best in the district,” he said.

Mr. Eric Edem Agbana, Member of Parliament for Ketu North, said in addition to the GETFund-funded projects, other interventions were planned to improve the school's infrastructure. These include a two-storey girls' dormitory block with a housemistress' bungalow, a two-storey boys' dormitory block with washrooms and a housemaster's bungalow, a two-storey administration and library complex, and a 24-seater water-closet toilet facility.

He said plans were also underway to improve the front view of the school to give it a clear senior high school identity, demarcate school lands, and plant trees along the boundaries as a temporary fence.

Mr Agbana announced plans for a school farm project in line with government policy encouraging senior high schools to engage in agriculture to support feeding programmes and generate income.

“The headmaster mentioned starting with five acres, but after proper demarcation, the project can be expanded,” he said.

Mr Gerhard Avudzivi, Ketu North Municipal Director of Education, described the sod-cutting ceremony as a landmark moment in the history of ASSETS and the municipality. He said the school, formerly a day institution, had played a key role in technical education but had been constrained by inadequate residential, administrative, and sanitation facilities.

“These projects mark a bold step towards transforming ASSETS into a functional boarding institution,” he said, noting that boarding facilities would improve supervision, discipline, safety, inclusiveness, and student retention.

Mr Avudzivi commended Mr Agbana for his persistent advocacy and assured stakeholders that the Ghana Education Service would closely monitor the projects to ensure quality workmanship and timely completion.

GNA