No Leprosy recorded at Manhyia hospital for over five years

The Manhyia government hospital in Kumasi has not recorded any cases of leprosy for more than five years.

Mrs. Evelyn Amponsah, the Disease Control Officer of the hospital made this known, attributed it to the intense and continuing sensitisation efforts directed towards both the health workers and the public.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at the hospital in Kumasi, she noted that, the hospital management had been unwavering in its commitment to ensure that all patients who visit the facility were thoroughly educated about Leprosy, its symptoms, and preventive measures.

This proactive approach had not only contributed to the absence of new cases but has also fostered a better understanding of the disease among community members, she added

The GNA visited the facility to gain insight into leprosy situation as the world observed leprosy day, which fell on January 25, 2026.

World Leprosy Day is marked on the last Sunday of January every year.

The Day serves as a vital opportunity to celebrate the resilience and strength of individuals who have experienced leprosy, while also raising awareness about the disease itself.

It also calls for a collective effort to eradicate the stigma and discrimination that often accompany leprosy, which can lead to isolation and suffering for those affected.

The theme for World Leprosy Day 2026 is “Leprosy is curable, the real challenge is stigma.”

Mrs Amponsah said the theme served as a clarion call to action, aiming to enhance public knowledge about leprosy, underscored the challenges faced by individuals affected by the disease, and encourage collaborative efforts to eliminate leprosy altogether.

She emphasized that the stigma associated with leprosy was frequently cited by those affected as one of their most significant challenges, making it imperative that society worked towards fostering acceptance and understanding.

She also provided important information about the transmission of leprosy, noting that, while it was not entirely clear how the disease spreads, it was believed that when an infected person coughs or sneezes, they release droplets containing the Mycobacterium leprae bacteria, which could then be inhaled by another person.

Moreover, she clarified that close physical contact with someone who had leprosy was typically necessary for transmission to occur.

Casual interactions such as shaking hands, hugging, or sitting next to someone on public transport do not pose a risk of spreading the disease, she noted

In light of this, Mrs. Amponsah strongly advised the public to seek immediate medical attention at the hospital if they observed any signs that might indicate leprosy, such as a noticeable loss of eyebrows and/or eyelashes, persistent sores on the soles of the feet that fail to heal, or deformities accompanied by pain, redness, or burning sensations in the nose, hands, and feet.

She said early detection and intervention were key to managing the disease effectively and preventing further complications.

GNA