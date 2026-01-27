Twifo Nuamakrom residents stunned as man arrested for burying wife in bedroom

Residents of Twifo Nuamakrom in the Twifo Atti Morkwa District of the Central Region have been left horrified following the arrest of a 44-year-old man for allegedly burying his 80-year-old wife in their bedroom and keeping it hidden for more than two weeks.

The suspect, identified as Kweku Charles, is accused of secretly burying his wife, Sofomaame Esther Bolu, popularly known as Nigeria Woman, inside their home after her death. Esther Bolu was the founder and leader of the Miracles Prayer Centre and had reportedly been ill for some time, during which her husband took over the running of the church.

According to community sources, Charles failed to inform family members, church leaders or residents about his wife’s death. Instead, concerns began to mount when neighbours realised that Esther Bolu had not been seen for over two weeks.

When questioned about her whereabouts, Charles reportedly told residents that she had been taken to Accra for medical treatment. However, inconsistencies in his explanation raised suspicion among community members.

Matters escalated when Charles allegedly attempted to flee after further questioning. His actions prompted residents to search the house, leading to the shocking discovery of the elderly woman’s body buried in the bedroom.

The incident was immediately reported to the Twifo Praso Police, who arrested Charles. Authorities have since directed environmental officers to exhume the body as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the burial.

Charles remains in police custody as investigators work to establish the full facts of the case.