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Supreme Court rejects OSP bid to join constitutional challenge of its powers

  Tue, 27 Jan 2026
Headlines Supreme Court rejects OSP bid to join constitutional challenge of its powers
TUE, 27 JAN 2026

The Supreme Court has thrown out an application by the Office of the Special Prosecutor seeking to be joined as a party in a constitutional case contesting the legality of the powers granted to the office under the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 Act 959.

In a firm ruling, the apex court held that the OSP is not a necessary party to the suit brought by private citizen and lawyer Noah Adamtey against the Attorney General. The court consequently refused the request for joinder.

The application was moved by counsel for the OSP, Dr Isidore Tufuor, who argued that the outcome of the case would have a direct impact on the office, particularly Sections 4 and 33 of Act 959, which set out the mandate and prosecutorial authority of the Special Prosecutor. He contended that although the action is formally directed at the State, it essentially challenges the constitutionality of the powers exercised by the OSP.

The application was strongly opposed by Deputy Attorney General Dr Justice Srem Sai, who argued that the OSP has no independent or distinct interest in the matter. He maintained that Parliament, as the body that enacted the law establishing the office, is the proper entity to account for the constitutionality of the statute.

The plaintiff, Mr Adamtey, also resisted the application, submitting that the OSP had misconceived its role and lacked any private or proprietary interest that would justify its inclusion as a party to the suit.

After considering arguments from all sides, the Supreme Court concluded that the substantive issues raised in the case can be adequately resolved without the participation of the OSP. The court therefore ruled that the office is not required for the fair and effective determination of the constitutional challenge.

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