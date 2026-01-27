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Tue, 27 Jan 2026 Cybercrime

CSA, Police crack down on cybercrime networks in Sakumono and Volta Region

  Tue, 27 Jan 2026
CSA, Police crack down on cybercrime networks in Sakumono and Volta Region

The Cyber Security Authority has intensified its fight against cybercrime, leading to the arrest of several suspects in two coordinated operations carried out over the weekend in collaboration with the Greater Accra Regional Police Command and the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service.

In the first operation, security agencies dismantled an elaborate SIMbox fraud network operating from three separate locations in Sakumono. The raid resulted in the arrest of three Nigerian nationals believed to be at the centre of the illegal operation, as well as a Ghanaian landlord who allegedly provided premises for the criminal activities. The suspects are currently in custody and are being prepared for prosecution.

A second operation in Vakpo in the Volta Region uncovered a three member cybercrime syndicate involved in impersonation, sextortion and Mobile Money fraud. Investigators revealed that the group had allegedly impersonated the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations as part of a scheme to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

All suspects arrested in the two operations have been processed and will be arraigned before court to face charges under Ghanaian law.

The Cyber Security Authority has issued a strong warning to cybercriminals, stressing that although Ghana remains a welcoming country, it will not serve as a safe haven for cybercrime. The Authority assured the public that perpetrators will be relentlessly pursued, arrested and prosecuted without compromise.

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Comments

Noco | 1/27/2026 5:01:07 PM

It's time Ghana govt set their eyes on the Nigerians. Every criminal activities, about 80% culprits are Nigerians.

Comments1
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