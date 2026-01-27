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SEC assures investors green bonds will not repeat DDEP losses

  Tue, 27 Jan 2026
Business & Finance SEC assures investors green bonds will not repeat DDEP losses
TUE, 27 JAN 2026

The Securities and Exchange Commission has moved to calm investor anxieties surrounding Ghana’s emerging green bonds market, assuring that upcoming issuances will not result in losses similar to those suffered under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Ghana Green Bonds Market Development Programme in Accra on Tuesday, January 27, the Director General of the SEC, James Klutse Avedzi, stressed that the design and intent of the green bonds framework are fundamentally different from government debt instruments affected by the DDEP.

He explained that the DDEP was a government driven bond restructuring exercise and served as a painful lesson to investors who traditionally viewed government securities as risk free.

“Well, the DDEP actually was the bond issue by the government,” he said. “In the past, when we were all in secondary school, we were taught that bills, bonds, security with the government are free. But the DDEP taught all of us that it is not that.”

Mr Avedzi clarified that green bonds currently being developed are aimed at financing activities within the real sector, particularly corporate entities, and not government expenditure.

“This one is basically for the real sector, the corporate body, not for government,” he stated.

He assured that the SEC would enforce strong regulatory oversight to protect investors and ensure market confidence.

“We will do our work to ensure that the investor's interest is protected, so that when that bond is issued, the bond will trade well on the Ghana Stock Exchange,” he said, adding that the objective is to enable investors to make capital gains over time.

On government borrowing plans, Mr Avedzi confirmed that authorities have announced intentions to issue more than GHS10 billion in infrastructure bonds. However, he noted that whether such bonds could be classified as green bonds would depend on the nature of disclosures provided.

“It depends on what you put in the prospectus. If it falls under the green bond, so be it. But for now, I do not have that indication.”

He reaffirmed the mandate of the Securities and Exchange Commission, emphasising that its primary responsibility remains the protection of investor interests.

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