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Tue, 27 Jan 2026 Social News

Government launches audit of public land sales, warns of cancellations and sanctions

  Tue, 27 Jan 2026
Government launches audit of public land sales, warns of cancellations and sanctions

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has announced that government has commenced a full scale review and audit of all public lands sold in recent years to determine whether proper procedures were followed.

The Minister made the disclosure during a visit by Vice President Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang to the Ministry, explaining that the exercise is intended to safeguard state assets and ensure that the country received full value for its lands.

He stated that any transaction found to have violated laid down processes or left mandatory procedures incomplete would be annulled without exception.

Mr Buah said the decision to undertake the review was informed by increasing concerns that large tracts of public land, originally acquired by the state for purposes such as agriculture and national development, had been improperly sold or mishandled by officials entrusted with their care.

He cautioned that officials implicated in any wrongdoing would be exposed and punished to serve as a warning to others, stressing that every public land sale is being examined to confirm that proper valuation was conducted and that due process was strictly observed.

“We began the processes of reviewing. One of the things that we all heard is that public lands that the government had taken for specific purposes, some for agriculture, somehow, the people who had been given the charge to protect these lands were abusing them.

“We constituted a team led by my able Deputy, and we got cabinet approval to address that. By the time we finish, it will not cross the mind of any government official to take public lands because we will publish your name in every newspaper.

“All public lands that had been sold are going under review to make sure there is value for money, and a process audit was done. Those that didn’t finish the processes are automatically canceled. We are going on to ensure we implement it the latter to give confidence to the people of Ghana that we are going to protect public lands,” he said.

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