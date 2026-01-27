Standard Chartered hosts 2026 edition of Global Market Outlook Event

Maintaining diversified investment portfolios remains critical as Ghana’s macroeconomic risks ease, even as global markets stay volatile.

This was a key theme at the 2026 edition of Global Market Outlook Event hosted by Standard Chartered in Accra.

After a period marked by debt restructuring, sharp currency swings and elevated inflation, the bank says stronger fiscal discipline, improving external buffers and rising gold earnings are reshaping the country’s investment landscape.

Key speakers reinforced the need for diversification, particularly for emerging market investors because gains are likely to be uneven

The event is an annual gathering for the Bank’s clients providing exclusive insights into market trends, investment strategies and global economic expectations for 2026. Insights are also shared from the Global Market Outlook report which is a comprehensive, regular publication from the bank’s Chief Investment Office (CIO) providing in-depth analysis, forecasts for global and local financial markets. It guides investors on asset allocation based on economic trends, policy shifts and risk assessment.

More than just numbers and forecasts, it was an opportunity for clients to interact with experts and executives from Standard Chartered on their financial aspirations for 2025 and beyond. Clients were also presented with tactical opportunities for investment around the globe and how they could leverage on Standard Chartered’s vast capabilities to meet their financial aspirations.

In the Outlook Report for 2026, the Bank indicated major asset classes are likely to continue rising, but with wider dispersion than in recent years. That environment, it noted, increases sensitivity to shocks and makes concentrated portfolios more vulnerable to sudden swings.

Overall, the bank said the outlook argues for resilience rather than complacency. “Achieving higher returns now depends on thoughtful diversification, not just increased risk,” it said, adding that well-balanced portfolios anchored by quality bonds, selective equity exposure to innovation and a growing role for alternatives remain the most reliable strategy for investors.

Speakers at the event included, Yvonne Gyebi, Head, Wealth and Retail Banking, Dr. Setor Quashigah, Head, Wealth Management and Affluent, Jojo Bannerman, Head, Financial Markets Jerry Asangba, Head, Managed Investments.

Source: Standard Chartered