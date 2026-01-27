NDC deceived Ghanaians with LGBTQI Bill to win election 2024 — Afenyo Markin

Beyond the presidency, the Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin also accused the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of abandoning principles it strongly championed while in opposition, particularly on the proposed anti-LGBTQ law.

Addressing a press conference by the Minority in Parliament yesterday, Mr. Afenyo-Markin said the NDC had gone conspicuously silent on the bill barely a year after assuming office, despite previously mounting a nationwide campaign in support of its passage.

He recalled that while in opposition, the party consistently argued that the law was necessary to protect the nation's cultural and religious values.

“They went on the streets of Accra, into villages, and engaged the media, religious leaders and traditional authorities,” he said, adding that the intensity of the campaign made the party's current posture difficult to justify.

According to him, the change in tone became evident after the NDC won power, with the government now citing the need for broader consultations to refine the bill.

He questioned why a law previously described as fit for immediate passage had suddenly become subject to review.

The Minority Leader further alleged that the government frustrated efforts to advance the bill when Minority MPs introduced it as a private member's bill, accusing the NDC of hiding behind procedural technicalities and shifting blame to the Clerk to Parliament after approval processes had allegedly been completed.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin also expressed concern over what he described as the introduction of sexual rights content into the school curriculum, which government officials later attributed to an error.

He questioned how documents approved, printed and signed by a sector minister could be dismissed as a mere anomaly, crediting the Minority's vigilance for exposing the issue.

He accused the NDC of using the anti-LGBTQ law purely as a political tool to secure power and retreating from it once confronted with the realities of governance.

The Minority, he said, would continue to press the government to act in line with the principles it once publicly defended.