BoG Governor urges cautious policy as MPC opens first meeting of 2026

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, has urged the adoption of pragmatic and forward looking monetary policy measures to consolidate recent economic gains, safeguard stability, and sustain growth while protecting policy credibility.

Dr Asiama made the call as the Monetary Policy Committee commenced its 128th meeting to review macroeconomic conditions, assess the economic outlook, and decide on the policy rate on Wednesday, January 26. The three day meeting, the first for 2026, is focusing on inflation trends, exchange rate movements, financial sector stability, and global economic developments, including ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

Opening the meeting on Monday, the BoG Governor stressed that the Committee’s task was not to celebrate recent improvements but to critically analyse data and take decisions that would secure long term stability.

“So, at its core, this meeting is not about whether conditions have improved… The meeting is about how we respond to that improvement and how we ensure that decisions taken today remain robust under scrutiny tomorrow,” he stated.

“These are not mechanical choices. They require our judgment, balance and a clear focus on our mandate going forward,” he added, calling on members of the Committee to contribute insights that would guide sound policy decisions.

Dr Asiama explained that deliberations on the 128th monetary policy rate would be shaped by four main considerations: the pace and sequencing of any policy adjustment, foreign exchange stability and expectations, the domestic gold purchase programme and overall stability, as well as external scrutiny and data integrity.

He noted that although key economic indicators currently point to positive outcomes, the work of the Committee is far from complete.

“We need more effort going forward to be able to lock in the stability,” he said.

Reviewing macroeconomic performance in 2025, Dr Asiama indicated that inflation declined to 5.4 per cent by year end, while external buffers strengthened, with gross international reserves rising to more than US$13.8 billion, equivalent to 5.7 months of import cover.

He said the improved outlook was supported by a current account surplus of 8.1 per cent of Gross Domestic Product, alongside strong economic growth through the third quarter of 2025, which helped boost confidence among businesses and consumers.

On the global front, Dr Asiama observed that growth remained resilient, with projections of about 3.3 per cent into 2026, despite persistent geopolitical risks. Ghana, he noted, benefited in particular from favourable external conditions, including higher gold prices.

“These outcomes confirms that recent policy choices are indeed yielding results and that policy credibility had been restored, but we must remain mindful that these stair winds may not be permanent,” he cautioned.

“Our task to assess the durability of these policies calibrate policies to support growth while preserving credibility,” the Governor added, underscoring the need for disciplined policy implementation, credible communication, and a sustained focus on the central bank’s mandate.