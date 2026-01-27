13 illegal miners arrested in forest reserves at Aowin

Some thirteen (13) purported illegal miners or ‘galamseyers’ who were carrying out their alleged illegal activities in some forest reserves in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region, have been arrested.

This followed a coordinated intelligence-led operation by the Western North Regional Forest Services Division and the Enchi District Forest personnel.

The operation targeted illegal mining activities at the Boi Tano and Jema Asemkrom Forest Reserves.

Sources disclosed that four taskforce teams were deployed to the affected areas, where they successfully raided the illegal mining sites.

During the exercise, five water pumping machines and four makeshift structures used by the miners were destroyed.

Two additional water pumping machines, mobile phones and other illegal mining logistics were seized.

The arrested suspects were subsequently handed over to the Enchi Police Command to assist with further investigations and eventual prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Enchi Forest Services Division has reiterated its commitment to protecting forest reserves and water bodies from the destructive effects of illegal mining.

It also warned that similar operations will continue across the region to clamp down on all forms of illegal mining activities.

-DGN online