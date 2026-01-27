The Intentional Money Playbook: Winning With Your Personal Finances In 2026 (Part I)

Meet Delores and Jane. They work in the same office and commute from similar neighbourhoods. Both women earn GH¢3,000 every month. However, their financial lives could not be more different.

Delores keeps a small notebook that she updates a week before payday. She already knows how much will go into savings, what she will invest, which bills are due, and even how much she can spend on small treats. By the time her salary is paid, every cedi already has an assignment.

Jane, on the other hand, always promises herself she will “plan later.” But when payday arrives, the pressure arrives with it. Family requests, unplanned expenses, last-minute social outings, impulse purchases, and mobile money deductions. By mid-month, she is left wondering where all the money went.

Same income, two completely different outcomes. The difference is not luck. It is not just about how much you earn; it is about how deliberately you decide the job your money must perform. This is the essence of financial intentionality.

As we navigate 2026 amid rising costs, increasing financial demands, and heightened global economic uncertainty, being intentional is no longer optional. It is both a survival skill and a wealth-building strategy.

Why intentionality matters more in 2026

The year 2026 may bring high living costs, increased financial commitments, and income unpredictability for many households, growing social pressure, and more investment opportunities, but only for those who plan.

Without intentionality, these realities often result in persistent debt, emotional spending, an inability to manage emergencies, and missed investment opportunities.

The outcome is short-term comfort at the expense of long-term stress. Intentionality is the antidote.

What does it mean to be intentional with your finances?

In simple terms, being intentional means deciding in advance what your money should do, rather than responding emotionally, socially, or impulsively. It means being the CEO of your money, not the other way around.

Intentionality is not about perfection. It is about clarity, systems, and consistency. In this two-part article, I share key pillars to help define what financial intentionality should look like in 2026.

And if you have ever heard me speak, you already know one of my favourite reminders: personal finance is absolutely personal. This truth lies at the heart of intentionality. Your financial decisions must reflect your goals, values, and unique life circumstances, not anyone else's.

Look out for the second part where I delve into ways to become intentional about your finances and how to control your expenditures. Don't miss it!

By Desmond Bredu, Head of Coverage, Stanbic Investment Management Services (SIMS)