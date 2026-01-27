Ghana Medical Trust Fund engages Novartis to improve access to cheaper medicines

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund has initiated talks with pharmaceutical companies as it prepares to introduce patient support programmes designed to expand access to quality and affordable healthcare nationwide.

As part of these efforts, the Administrator of the Fund, Madam Oboubia Darko Opoku, on Monday held preliminary discussions with representatives of global pharmaceutical firm Novartis to identify potential areas of collaboration that could speed up access to essential medicines for Ghanaians at reduced cost.

The Fund says partnerships with reputable pharmaceutical companies are crucial to ensuring the availability of high-quality medicines while reducing the financial burden on households, especially those dealing with chronic and life-threatening illnesses.

Madam Opoku explained that the engagement centred on possible cooperation frameworks, supply arrangements, and systems to guarantee the timely and efficient distribution of medicines across the country once the Fund’s support schemes become fully operational.

She noted that the discussions form part of a broader strategy to establish sustainable partnerships that translate into real and measurable health benefits for citizens.

The Fund added that continued engagement with key stakeholders will be essential to ensuring that support reaches patients in practical ways that meaningfully improve lives.

The initiative aligns with the government’s broader healthcare agenda to strengthen social protection and improve health outcomes, with the Medical Trust Fund reaffirming its commitment to patient focused care under the Mahama Cares policy direction.