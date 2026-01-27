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NADMO demolishes illegal structures on Kpeshie Lagoon

  Tue, 27 Jan 2026
Social News A scene during the demolition
TUE, 27 JAN 2026 1
A scene during the demolition

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), with support from the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council, has embarked on demolition exercises aimed at dismantling illegal structures along the Kpeshie Lagoon area.

The exercise witnessed the clearing of encroachments along the Kpeshie Lagoon in Teshie yesterday, as well as demolishing of shops, workshops, and a church to prevent silting and flooding in Accra’s low-lying areas.

Residents scrambled to save their properties amid tensions, with some claiming short notice, while officials insisted multiple warnings were given since early January.

This also resulted in some affected residents resisting the demolition exercise, clashing with officials and military personnel assisting the NADMO team.

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, defended the action to protect public waterways, promising nationwide efforts despite the immediate hardship for traders.

“We are not going to be soft on them. We want to protect our lagoons, and this demolition exercise is not driven by hatred for Ghanaians,” she said.

Madam Ocloo further stated, “That’s what they do at night. They’ve virtually filled all the lagoons, so when it rains, where does the water go? This time around, we’re going to be heard, because we have to make sure we protect our lagoons.”

“People have been given a long time, hoping that by now we’d have resolved these unauthorised structures. But here we are, so we’re pleading with them. This won’t be the only place we are visiting,” she pointed out.

The Regional Minister further added that her team together with NADMO will visit Sakumono and other places to embark on another demolition exercise.

“Yesterday, I got disturbing videos of them shooting a critically ill person who was admitted because he approached them while they were filling the lagoon.

“They were armed; the only thing they do is shoot people. How long will we continue like this? We’re looking at the bigger picture, not just personal interests,” she added.

According to the Regional Minister, owners of the affected structures along the Kpeshie Lagoon were given several notices up to early January.

-DGN online

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 1/27/2026 6:40:47 PM

Stop paying bribes to find your ways because it will come back to haunt you in the future.

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