Tensions rise in Kasoa over alleged assault on Bryan Acheampong's supporters and Hawa Koomson

Political tension is escalating in Kasoa following reports of alleged harassment and assault involving supporters of a presidential aspirant, with the incident reportedly linked to former Awutu Senya East MP, Hawa Koomson.

According to sources received by Classfmonline.com, a group described as “machomen,” allegedly connected to Ms Koomson, confronted and intimidated supporters of Dr. Bryan Acheampong’s campaign across parts of Kasoa on the evening of Sunday, January 26. Eyewitnesses claim that victims were physically attacked and forced to flee the area.

One affected supporter, identified as Emefa, told party officials that the group subjected them to physical assault, leaving several injured. By Monday morning, January 27, further reports indicated that Ms Koomson was allegedly present at a party office during the incident and directed the group’s actions. Victims reportedly spent the night moving between the Kasoa Police Station and a hospital, seeking treatment for injuries sustained during the alleged attack.

The latest incident follows a prior violent episode involving Ms Koomson during the Ablekuma North by-election, where she was reportedly assaulted by individuals believed to be affiliated with the National Democratic Congress, drawing widespread condemnation at the time.

Observers say the Kasoa episode has heightened fears over safety and political conduct ahead of the upcoming internal party election scheduled for Saturday. Party members are urging national leadership to clarify security protocols at regional, constituency, and national levels. They warn that failure to implement protective measures could undermine confidence in the democratic process and discourage grassroots participation.

Some supporters in Kasoa have expressed concern over what they describe as a recurring pattern of harassment linked to Ms Koomson, a known supporter of former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and are calling for swift intervention to restore calm and ensure peaceful political competition.

The incident has been reported to the Kasoa Police, where statements are being taken as part of ongoing investigations.