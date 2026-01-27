Military Assault on Media General Correspondent Sparks Outcry in Walewale

Walewale, North East Region, Ghana A disturbing incident involving security personnel and a journalist has drawn public concern over press freedom and military conduct in Walewale. According to reports, soldiers of the Ghana Armed Forces stationed in Walewale assaulted a senior Media General correspondent after he recorded their activities in the town.

What Happened?

Solomon Kwame Kanawule, the North East Regional correspondent for Media General, was reporting in Walewale when he encountered a group of soldiers conducting an exercise that was described as “unauthorized.” The military operation was not coordinated with the municipal authorities, including the Municipal Security Coordinator or the Municipal Chief Executive.

When Kanawule began filming the exercise, witnesses say the soldiers reacted angrily. They confiscated his phone and subjected him to a severe beating, with some personnel reportedly using sticks and whips. The soldiers allegedly accused the journalist of improper parking and ignored his identification as a member of the press.

Local Authority’s Reaction

The Municipal Chief Executive later opened a roadblock and demanded an explanation from the military for their actions, which lacked proper notification or justification to local officials. However, the soldiers reportedly failed to provide satisfactory answers for their conduct.

Context and Wider Concerns

This incident is part of a broader series of security challenges in Walewale, including curfews imposed by the Ministry of the Interior due to rising tensions and violent incidents in the area. At various points in 2025, curfew hours were enforced to help restore peace in Walewale and its environs.

Human rights and press freedom advocates have expressed strong condemnation of attacks on journalists. Earlier in 2025, military personnel in the same town reportedly beat two other journalists from local media outlets while they were covering unrelated events underscoring ongoing tensions between security forces and members of the media.

Press Freedom and Accountability

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) and other rights groups have called for investigations into the assault of journalists, emphasizing that reporters performing their duties should not be subject to violence or intimidation. Such incidents raise serious questions about military discipline and respect for freedom of expression in Ghana’s democracy.

Human rights organizations argue that military operations, even in unstable regions, must be conducted with transparency and respect for civilians and members of the press. They urge authorities to hold accountable any security personnel responsible for unlawful attacks.

Call for Action

Journalists’ unions, civil society groups, and media rights defenders are pushing for:

A transparent military inquiry into the assault.

Protections and safety protocols for journalists reporting in conflict or security operations.

Strengthened mechanisms to prevent future assaults on journalists by security agencies.

This case highlights the ongoing struggle for press freedom and the need for clear boundaries between civilian media work and military operations, especially in areas where security operations are frequent and tensions remain high.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880