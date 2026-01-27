Rising Teenage Pregnancies Alarm Suhum Municipal Chief Executive

Suhum, Eastern Region. The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Suhum, Hon. Lydia Ohenewa Sarah, has raised serious concern over the rising cases of teenage pregnancies within the Suhum Municipality, describing the situation as “alarming” and a serious threat to the future of young girls in the area.

Addressing journalists and residents, the MCE linked the increase in pregnancies among school-aged girls to a number of socio-economic and behavioral factors. She specifically criticized the role played by some commercial motorcycle riders (Okada riders) in the municipality, alleging that they exploit vulnerable girls by offering free rides, food, and small amounts of money in exchange for sexual favors, which results in unintended pregnancies.

Madam Ohenewa Sarah warned that any rider found to have impregnated a minor will be subject to arrest and prosecution, emphasizing that the law will be enforced to protect the welfare and rights of minors.

Underlying Causes and Impact

According to the MCE, the issue is not solely about individual behavior. She pointed to deeper root causes, including poverty, parental neglect, and unstable family environments that leave girls more vulnerable to manipulation and risky relationships. These factors, she said, contribute significantly to the rising trend.

The MCE explained that many affected girls drop out of school once pregnant, jeopardizing their educational prospects and long-term opportunities, while often facing abandonment by partners and little community support.

She also called on parents to take a more active role in the lives of their children by prioritizing education and providing guidance, and urged security agencies and community stakeholders to join the fight against drug abuse, which she linked to other youth vulnerabilities in the municipality.

A Broader National Issue

The situation in Suhum reflects a wider concern across Ghana about adolescent pregnancy. National data suggests that adolescent pregnancy remains a persistent challenge, affecting school attendance and long-term socioeconomic outcomes for girls.

Experts point to poverty, limited access to sexual and reproductive health education, peer pressure, and socio-cultural barriers as key drivers of teenage pregnancies nationwide.

Calls for Collective Action

In response to the Suhum situation, community leaders and advocates are increasingly calling for comprehensive strategies that include:

Strengthened sexual and reproductive health education in schools and communities

Community sensitization campaigns to change harmful norms and behaviors

Parental engagement and support systems for at-risk girls

Legal and enforcement actions against adults who exploit minors

These combined efforts are seen as necessary to protect girls’ rights, improve health and education outcomes, and break the cycle of poverty that fuels adolescent pregnancy.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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