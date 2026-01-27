NPP Presidential Primary: Bawumia vs. Agyapong Opportunity or Risk for 2028?

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prepares for its flagbearer election on 31 January 2026, the internal contest between Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has become a defining storyline in Ghana’s opposition politics with major implications for the 2028 general election.

Front-Runner Status and Poll Trends

Current polling consistently shows Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the leading candidate for the NPP flagbearer nomination. Recent delegate surveys place him substantially ahead of Kennedy Agyapong and other aspirants, with figures ranging from around 45–57% for Bawumia compared with 20–31% for Agyapong in various polls.

Bawumia’s lead reflects his strong support among core party delegates and grassroots supporters, many of whom view him as the candidate most likely to recapture power after the NPP’s 2024 defeat.

In contrast, Agyapong a charismatic former MP and media personality trails in most mainstream polls but retains a notable and vocal support base, especially among grassroots activists and outside some traditional elite structures. This has led to assertions from pro-Agyapong groups that the NPP might be at a risk of losing votes if he is excluded from the final ticket.

Policy and Electability Debate

The contest between Bawumia and Agyapong reflects a deeper strategic debate within the NPP:

Continuity vs. Change:

Bawumia represents continuity with the party’s previous economic agenda and is seen as a figure of experience, especially given his role as vice-president and economic policy lead. His supporters argue that maintaining an established leadership profile boosts the NPP’s credibility and electoral appeal.

Populism and Grassroots Energy:

Agyapong appeals to segments of the party base that desire a break from traditional elite politics. His outspoken style resonates with voters who feel disconnected from the party’s establishment and in some surveys, even with voters outside the NPP.

These competing narratives raise important questions about electability. While Bawumia’s broad support among delegates signals institutional confidence, some analysts warn that a divided party base could weaken overall unity if the primary ends acrimoniously.

Party Unity Concerns

One of the major risks facing the NPP ahead of 2028 is the potential for intra-party divisions. Both candidates have dedicated followings, and tensions over the outcome could lead to fragmentation if not carefully managed. Leaders within the party including MPs and strategists have already called for peaceful, respectful campaigning and post-primary unity efforts regardless of the result.

Such calls are critical because a fractured party could struggle to consolidate voters against the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the general election.

Cross-Party Dynamics and Electoral Strategy

Interestingly, polling data also shows that Agyapong enjoys some level of support from beyond the NPP’s traditional base, including among certain NDC supporters a phenomenon some analysts say might reflect strategic voting or protest sentiment.

This dynamic underscores the complexity of the 2028 race: a candidate’s appeal across party lines could be an asset, but it must be balanced against the need to retain core party loyalty and avoid alienating long-standing supporters.

Looking Ahead to 2028

The outcome of the January 31, 2026 primary will shape the NPP’s strategy for the next three years:

If Bawumia wins decisively, the party may pursue a campaign rooted in continuity and economic experience, betting on his national profile to mobilize broad support.

If Agyapong gains momentum or wins, the NPP could embrace a more populist approach, energizing voters disenchanted with the political establishment but at the risk of alienating some traditional delegates.

Either way, unity and reconciliation within the party will be essential. Failure to bridge internal divides could diminish the NPP’s competitiveness against the NDC’s incumbent advantage.

Conclusion:

The Bawumia–Agyapong contest epitomizes the opportunity and risk inherent in the NPP’s bid to return to power in 2028. While Bawumia’s frontrunner position highlights organizational strength and delegate confidence, Agyapong’s grassroots appeal cannot be dismissed. The party’s ability to navigate this internal competition and maintain unity afterwards may very well determine its prospects in the next general election.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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