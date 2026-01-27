Komenda & Asutuare: Ghana’s Sweetest Opportunity for Jobs, Growth, and National Renewal

In the heart of Ghana’s industrial dreams lie two sleeping giants: the Komenda Sugar Factory in the Central Region and the Asutuare Sugar Factory in the Eastern Corridor. Once symbols of self-reliance and national pride, these factories now stand as rusting reminders of unfulfilled potential. But they don’t have to remain so. With bold leadership, strategic investment, and a sense of urgency, these factories can be reawakened—not just to produce sugar, but to sweeten the lives of thousands of Ghanaians through jobs, innovation, and economic transformation.

The Bitter Cost of Inaction

Ghana spends over $500 million annually importing sugar from Brazil, Thailand, and the EU. This is not just a trade imbalance—it’s a missed opportunity. Every cedi spent abroad is a cedi not invested in our farmers, our youth, our future. The Komenda and Asutuare factories, if fully operational, could slash this import bill by 40–60%, saving the nation $200–300 million each year.

Jobs, Dignity, and the 24-Hour Economy

Reviving these factories would create over 7,500 direct and indirect jobs—from sugarcane farmers and tractor operators to engineers, marketers, and logistics providers. The ripple effect across the value chain—transport, packaging, ethanol production, molasses processing, and even bioenergy—would be immense.

In the context of the 24-Hour Economy agenda, these factories could operate in shifts, maximizing output while offering flexible employment for youth, women, and rural communities. Imagine Komenda buzzing at midnight, not with political speeches, but with machines humming, workers earning, and Ghana producing.

A Value Chain Rooted in the Soil

The sugar industry is not just about factories—it’s about land, labor, and logistics. With the right outgrower schemes, irrigation support, and land tenure clarity, Ghanaian farmers can supply the raw materials needed to sustain production year-round. This is agro-industrial synergy at its best.

What Must Be Done—Now

1. Fast-track all technical audits and investor negotiations—no more bureaucratic delays.

2. Launch a national sugarcane outgrower program—with guaranteed pricing and extension support.

3. Establish a Sugar Industry Development Authority—to coordinate policy, research, and regulation.

4. Incentivize private sector participation—through tax breaks, equity partnerships, and export guarantees.

5. Ensure transparency and accountability—to avoid the procurement pitfalls of the past.

A Passionate Plea to President John Dramani Mahama

Mr. President, the time is now. You have the mandate. You have the momentum. And you have the memory of Komenda’s commissioning in 2016 as a symbol of Ghana’s industrial rebirth. Let this be your legacy: not just a ribbon-cutting, but a full-scale revival.

The youth are watching. The farmers are waiting. The economy is bleeding. And history is calling.

Do not delay. Do not delegate. Deliver.

Let Komenda and Asutuare rise again—not as monuments of missed chances, but as engines of national renewal.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]