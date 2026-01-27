ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Hon. Kingsley Nyarko explodes over renaming of AAMUSTED

By Enock Akonnor
Education Hon. Kingsley Nyarko explodes over renaming of AAMUSTED
TUE, 27 JAN 2026

Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, Hon. Prof. Kingsley Nyarko, has launched a scathing attack on the government's decision to rename the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), describing the move as an abuse of political power and a blatant attempt to erase history.

Reacting to the passage of the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Prof. Nyarko insisted that the removal of the late statesman’s name from the institution was not driven by policy or academic necessity, but by raw political considerations.

“The renaming was purely a political decision; one I strongly oppose,” the Kwadaso MP said, warning that transient political authority should not be used to rewrite history or dishonour individuals whose contributions were nationally acknowledged.

Prof. Nyarko pointed out that the original naming of the university was not partisan, but the outcome of a deliberate parliamentary process.

He recalled that the motion to name the institution after Akenten Appiah-Menkah was moved by an NDC Member of Parliament, Hon. Joseph Yieleh Chireh, underscoring the bipartisan recognition of Appiah-Menkah’s legacy.

According to him, the decision to strip the university of its original name represents a troubling precedent in which political actors discard established national symbols for expediency.

He cautioned that such actions undermine institutional stability and diminish respect for Parliament’s own earlier decisions, stressing that political power must be exercised with restraint, responsibility, and respect for Ghana’s historical memory.

Parliament last year approved the amendment bill, clearing the way for the university to be rebranded as the University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development, Kumasi, despite resistance from sections of academia and political actors.

The institution, established under Act 1012 in August 2020, was created to advance skills-based training and entrepreneurship.

However, critics argue that the rebranding exercise prioritises political messaging over substance, doing little to advance the university’s core mandate.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: enock-akonnor

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

50 minutes ago

Eight teachers convicted for facilitating cheating in 2025 BECE — Education Minister Eight teachers convicted for facilitating cheating in 2025 BECE — Education Mini...

1 hour ago

The ship is currently located off the coast of Cape Verde. By - (AFP) 'Low' risk to public of hantavirus after cruise ship deaths, WHO says

1 hour ago

Ghana’s Moment at the African Union: Beyond Symbolism, Toward Substance Ghana’s Moment at the African Union: Beyond Symbolism, Toward Substance

1 hour ago

Approach the exams with confidence — Vice President urges 2026 BECE candidates Approach the exams with confidence — Vice President urges 2026 BECE candidates

1 hour ago

May 4: Cedi maintains value, sells at GHS12.15 on forex market, GHS11.20 on BoG interbank May 4: Cedi maintains value, sells at GHS12.15 on forex market, GHS11.20 on BoG ...

1 hour ago

There is an attempt to understate BoG’s 2025 loss — Oppong Nkrumah There is an attempt to understate BoG’s 2025 loss — Oppong Nkrumah

1 hour ago

Ghana to host 3-day reparations conference June 17 to 19 after UN resolution Ghana to host 3-day reparations conference June 17 to 19 after UN resolution 

1 hour ago

Don’t engage in exam malpractice — Education Minister urges 2026 BECE candidates Don’t engage in exam malpractice — Education Minister urges 2026 BECE candidates

1 hour ago

NIA resumes Ghana Card registration for children in Volta, Oti regions on May 5 NIA resumes Ghana Card registration for children in Volta, Oti regions on May 5

3 hours ago

Over 620,000 candidates from 20,395 schools begins 2026 BECE nationwide Over 620,000 candidates from 20,395 schools begins 2026 BECE nationwide 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line