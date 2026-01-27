Hon. Kingsley Nyarko explodes over renaming of AAMUSTED

Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, Hon. Prof. Kingsley Nyarko, has launched a scathing attack on the government's decision to rename the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), describing the move as an abuse of political power and a blatant attempt to erase history.

Reacting to the passage of the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Prof. Nyarko insisted that the removal of the late statesman’s name from the institution was not driven by policy or academic necessity, but by raw political considerations.

“The renaming was purely a political decision; one I strongly oppose,” the Kwadaso MP said, warning that transient political authority should not be used to rewrite history or dishonour individuals whose contributions were nationally acknowledged.

Prof. Nyarko pointed out that the original naming of the university was not partisan, but the outcome of a deliberate parliamentary process.

He recalled that the motion to name the institution after Akenten Appiah-Menkah was moved by an NDC Member of Parliament, Hon. Joseph Yieleh Chireh, underscoring the bipartisan recognition of Appiah-Menkah’s legacy.

According to him, the decision to strip the university of its original name represents a troubling precedent in which political actors discard established national symbols for expediency.

He cautioned that such actions undermine institutional stability and diminish respect for Parliament’s own earlier decisions, stressing that political power must be exercised with restraint, responsibility, and respect for Ghana’s historical memory.

Parliament last year approved the amendment bill, clearing the way for the university to be rebranded as the University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development, Kumasi, despite resistance from sections of academia and political actors.

The institution, established under Act 1012 in August 2020, was created to advance skills-based training and entrepreneurship.

However, critics argue that the rebranding exercise prioritises political messaging over substance, doing little to advance the university’s core mandate.