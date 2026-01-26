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Another funeral of Daddy Lumba scheduled for March

  Mon, 26 Jan 2026
Social News Late highlife legend, Daddy Lumba
MON, 26 JAN 2026
Late highlife legend, Daddy Lumba

Evangelist Papa Shee has announced plans for a “celebration of life” ceremony in honor of late highlife legend Daddy Lumba.

In a video shared on social media, Papa Shee said the event will take place in Accra in March 2026 and will bring together family members, friends, and fans.

“His wife, Akosua Serwaa, will definitely be there. The family will also be at the funeral,” he said. “But the venue this time will be in Accra. The date will be on the 28th and 29th of March 2026.”

According to him, the gathering will focus on remembering and celebrating the musician’s life and legacy.

“It will be a celebration of the life of Daddy Lumba,” Papa Shee stated. “That is the information from the family. The exact venue has not been disclosed yet.”

He added that the event is open to the public and encouraged fans to attend. “Everyone is duly invited,” he said.

Papa Shee also expressed appreciation to supporters of Daddy Lumba’s wife, especially those who welcomed her when she returned to Ghana.

“We would like to appreciate the supporters of Akosua Serwaa, especially those who came to welcome her at the airport,” he said. “The love they showed her will never be forgotten, especially after the name tarnishing she has received over the years.”

He noted that the family is grateful for the continued support and prayers from the public as they prepare for the memorial event.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

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