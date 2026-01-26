It's unfair, you said you were not comfortable signing NPP peace pact because you could be shortchanged – Kwabena Agyepong slams Ken Agyapong

Presidential hopeful Kwabena Agyepong has asked fellow New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong to stop lying, while calling on party members to “call his bluff.”

In a video, Kwabena Agyepong dismissed claims by Kennedy Agyapong that some aspirants wrongly signed sections of the recent NPP peace pact at inappropriate places, a claim Kennedy used to question their credibility to lead the party.

“Let’s be honest about what happened,” Kwabena Agyepong said. “Kennedy himself made it clear that he was not comfortable signing part of the peace pact because he feared he could be shortchanged during the election.

"That was his position. So this attempt to turn it into an attack on others is unfair.”

He also rejected suggestions that the party’s upcoming primaries could be rigged in favour of one candidate. According to him, the process already has safeguards that involve all aspirants directly.

“All the flagbearer hopefuls have agents,” he stated. “Those agents are supposed to be present at the places where ballot papers are printed and at polling stations. This is not a secret process. Everyone is represented.”

Kwabena Agyepong stressed that raising fears about manipulation without evidence only damages the party’s unity and credibility ahead of the January 1 primaries.