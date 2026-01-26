No Tears For Europe’s Death Knell

Mine was among the voices that warned Europe to develop strategic autonomy. In discussions with friends and in many articles, I urged Europeans to think independently, act soberly, and recognize that empires have no friends, only interests, as a British Lord told us.

Of course, haughty Europeans, who believe that they know it all, dismissed us as radicals and Putin bots.

Europe’s leaders, having made Atlanticism their religion and Russophobia their ritual, were deaf to our counsel of realism.

Then came the narcissistic, boorish, transactional bluntness of Donald Trump, who, truth be told, did not create Europe’s humiliation but merely removed the cosmetic language that had concealed it.

Trump revealed the truth of the so-called alliance for what it was: a mafioso-type protection racket with Europe as one of the dependents.

Europeans should regard this revelation, though jarring, as a gift of clarity. Trump’s shock treatment confirms the observation that Europeans are reaping the Karmaric whirlwind they sowed worldwide in the last five centuries!

The arrogance and moral corruption perfected in the colonies of Africa and Asia have finally returned home, striking with surgical precision and wielded by Europe’s closest ally, or so we believed.

This historical boomerang, foreseen by thinkers like Jean-Paul Sartre, is a powerful lesson in the inexorable nature of cause and effect.

Europe, which for centuries lectured the world on governance and morality, now stands exposed as a civilization unable to defend its own interests, a cautionary tale of internal decay, loss of cultural confidence, and strategic incoherence.

Europe’s travails and tragedy are not merely that it is declining, all civilizations eventually do, but that it is declining stupidly, without dignity, without strategy, and without the self-respect even to pretend independence.

The grand narrative of European exceptionalism, once a towering edifice of global power, is not merely cracking; it is undergoing a profound, self-willed implosion.

History would record Europe’s poorly educated and unrefined leaders as being responsible for the stunningly rapid demise of a civilization.

Under a gaggle of illiterate leaders, the stench of civilizational decay wafting from Brussels has turned into a miasma choking the continent.

For too long, we in the Global South have watched as the self-appointed “gardeners” of the world, to use Josep Borrell’s racist metaphor, set fire to their own house.

Today, the fire has reached the foundations. The Final Nail has been driven into the coffin of European geopolitical relevance, and, tragically, the hammer was wielded by the very “Uncle Sam” they so pathetically sought to appease, even as he picks their pockets in broad daylight.

This is a choreographed descent into historical irrelevance, performed with the smug assurance of a suicide cult.

Europe’s current crop of misleaders, a collection of illiterate and uncultured bureaucrats with sub-zoological intelligence, have navigated their nations into a geopolitical cul-de-sac.

By unthinkingly following the United States into a dual-fronted war against Russia and China, the EU has committed the most spectacular act of collective seppuku in history. They have severed their industrial lifeblood, sacrificed energy security, and hollowed out military stockpiles to serve a master in Washington who views them as disposable buffers.

The recent Davos fiasco provided the ultimate stage for this humiliation.

While the global elite sipped champagne and pontificated hypocritically, the reality of Europe’s geopolitical and military irrelevance was served as the main course.

The spectacle of Emmanuel Macron, that shortish (physically and intellectually) pretender to Napoleonic grandeur, was particularly galling.

Macron, who tried to play the “grand mediator” by refusing to join Trump’s “Peace Council,” was promptly and publicly slapped down by his Boss like a disobedient schoolboy.

Sadly for the miniature French leader, Trump didn’t just ignore him; he publicly barred him from the table and threatened 200% tariffs on French luxury goods.

The sight of Macron frantically penning a letter of apology, only for Trump to leak it to the press in a move of calculated cruelty, was the definitive portrait of European “sovereignty” in 2026.

It was a masterclass in degradation, proving that in the new world order, the “Jupiterian” president is nothing more than a footnote in a real estate mogul’s ledger.

Macron's mother, oops, wife’s slaps must have paled in comparison to Trump’s public flaying.

Say what you may, the modern world has never witnessed anything like Hurricane Trump.

The often-written-off boorish orange whirlwind has returned to rewrite the international setting with the subtlety of a chainsaw. Trump’s “America First” is a brutal foreclosure notice on the European protectorate.

With scant regard for the “shared values” that EU leaders chant like a religious litany, Trump has signaled that the era of the American security umbrella is over, unless the orphans in Brussels can pay the protection money.

The sheer brazenness of his threat to “take over” Greenland was the ultimate, humiliating slap to the European face, a territory they considered a sacred part of their “Nordic” identity, now treated like a distressed property in a bankruptcy auction.

It was a brutal reminder that in the eyes of the new boss in Washington, Europe is not a partner, but a collection of real estate assets to be appraised, bought, or discarded by a landlord who has lost all patience with his delinquent tenants.

Even the high priests of the old order are now singing the requiem.

At Davos, we witnessed the surreal sight of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivering a funeral oration for neoliberalism. The man who was once the poster boy for globalist “soft power” stood before the ruins of his own ideology and admitted that the era of unfettered markets and borderless capital is dead. He spoke of a new world of “hard power,” where military might and economic dominance have replaced the polite fictions of the “rules-based order.”

When the very people who built the temple start telling you the gods have fled, you know the game is over.

Neoliberalism didn’t just fail; it collapsed under the weight of its own hypocrisy, leaving its acolytes like Carney and Macron wandering the halls of Davos like ghosts in a haunted house.

Left like a bereaved orphan, Europe is now scrambling to gather its wits, but there are no wits to be found. For ages, voices of sanity, including this column, shouting from the Pan-African rooftops, warned Europe to develop a strategic autonomy.

We told them that a continent without its own foreign policy is merely a lunch menu for larger powers. But the cretinous psychopaths in Brussels and Paris preferred the comfort of servitude. They trapped themselves in a state of “strategic self-deception,” unable to distinguish their ideological fantasies from the complex reality of a multipolar world that has come to stay.

This is the “era of the boomerang” that Jean-Paul Sartre warned us about. In his searing preface to Frantz Fanon’s The Wretched of the Earth, Sartre noted that the violence, plunder, and racial arrogance Europe inflicted upon the world would eventually curve back and strike the striker.

The boomerang has returned with a vengeance. The same Europe that once carved up Africa at the Berlin Conference of 1884 now finds itself being carved out of the global economy.

The “superiority in applying organized violence” that Samuel Huntington identified as the true source of Western expansion has finally met its match in the high-precision reality of Russian hypersonic missiles and Chinese industrial dominance.

Huntington’s warnings about the West’s collapse are no longer academic theories; they are the evening news. He warned that the West’s attempt to universalize its values would lead to conflict and decline.

Europe’s leaders, however, were too busy moralizing about “rules-based orders” to notice that the rest of the world had moved on. They are the “plutocratic oligarchy of the educated” that Emmanuel Todd so devastatingly critiqued, graduates of elite factories who know everything about gender theory but nothing about how to keep the lights on without Russian gas.

The uncultured and illiterate European leaders replaced statecraft with virtue signaling and strategy with a series of increasingly hysterical press releases.

The tragedy of Europe is that it has lost its “Real.” It exists in a hyper-real bubble of NATO communiqués and G7 photo-ops, while its streets grow cold and its factories go silent.

The bloviating EU bureaucrats who cannot define what a woman is are the same ones drawing nuclear red lines against civilizational states like Russia and China, nations that still understand the fundamental laws of biology, history, and power.

Europe’s civilizational death is not just a political failure; it is an ontological collapse.

As the European empire enters its final, decaying spasms, Africa must take heed.

For too long, our leaders have clung to a foolish “non-alignment” stance, as if one can remain neutral while a cornered, rabid dog is looking for its next meal.

We in Africa must understand that a decaying empire is a dangerous empire. Just as in 1884, the West may decide that it needs another “bite” of Africa to sustain its failing heart. They will come with talk of “human rights” and “democracy,” but they will leave with our minerals and our sovereignty.

Africa must abandon the illusion that the UN or “international law” will protect us.

Prayers and condemnations are not a strategy. We must pitch our tents where the future is being built, with Russia and China.

Make no mistake, they are not “benevolent” powers, but they are rational ones. They deal in the language of sovereignty and mutual interest, not the “values-based” hypocrisy that masks Western predation.

The era of European tutelage is over. The coffin is closed. The nail is driven home. Africa, it is time to stop mourning the orphan and get our act together. We must realize that the “rules-based order” was always a trap, a set of loaded dice designed to keep us in a state of perpetual “development” that never actually develops.

If we do not forge iron-clad alliances with the rising powers of the East, we will find ourselves once again on the menu of a civilization that has lost its mind but kept its predatory appetite.

The era of the boomerang is here, and we must ensure we are not the ones standing in its path when it finally hits the mark.

For us, it is a simple choice: sovereignty or servitude.

History will not forgive those who chose to pray while the wolves were at the door.

©️ Fẹ̀mi Akọ̀mọ̀‌làfẹ̀ (1st Dan)

(Farmer, Writer, Published Author, Essayist, Satirist, Social Commentator, Geopolitical Analyst.)

Blog: https://femiakogun.substack.com