Tatale-Sanguli MP commits to development in constituency

The Member of Parliament for the Tatale Sanguli Constituency in the Northern Region, Mr Ntebe Ayo William, has reaffirmed his commitment to accelerating development in the constituency with the commencement of major feeder road projects aimed at boosting economic activity.

The ongoing works include a 12 km feeder road from Tatale through Tatindo to Sanguli, extending to the Tatale Togo border. The road has reached the gravelling stage. Another six km stretch from Bilando through Dondoni to adjoining farming communities is also at the gravelling stage. All the projects are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

When completed, the roads are expected to improve connectivity, facilitate cross border trade, reduce transportation costs for farmers, attract private investment and integrate the district into national and regional markets, thereby stimulating economic activity in the district capital and surrounding communities.

The Tatale Sanguli District, located in the Eastern Corridor of the Northern Region, is largely rural and characterised by a subsistence-based economy and persistent infrastructure deficits. Mr William said the projects are being supported through allocations from the MP Common Fund, complementing government’s broader agenda of extending development to underserved areas.

Despite challenges such as poor road networks, limited tarred roads, inadequate storage facilities and concerns from local leaders about the pace of development, the MP noted that the district holds significant potential to contribute to national development. He assured traditional authorities and residents that he is working closely with government and the district assembly to address longstanding issues affecting the area.

As part of efforts to ensure quality and timely delivery, Mr William embarked on a working visit to the project sites and held engagements with traditional authorities, residents and contractors to assess progress and share government and constituency development plans.

The visit focused on strengthening collaboration with community members, traditional leaders and other stakeholders to accelerate development, deepen grassroots engagement and address pressing needs within the constituency.

Mr William also paid courtesy calls on paramount chiefs and community leaders across several communities, urging residents to remain patient as steps are taken to resolve key development challenges. He emphasised the importance of partnerships in identifying priorities and implementing projects that directly benefit the people.

“As an MP, I am committed to utilizing my share of the Common Fund and other resources strategically for sustainable growth,” he said.

He further disclosed that 900 school desks have been ordered to address furniture shortages in schools within the constituency.

On power connectivity, the MP indicated that efforts are underway to connect more communities to the national grid. He also called on residents to work together in undertaking development initiatives that would create jobs and help reduce poverty in the area.

Mr William stressed that close collaboration with traditional authorities, who play a critical role in community governance and mobilisation, will help ensure that development initiatives are inclusive, culturally sensitive and effective. He appealed for unity among leaders, citizens and institutions to drive progress in Tatale Sanguli.

The Paramount Chief of Dondoni, Baliban Ebenezer Mbayi, commended the MP for the road projects, noting that the poor state of roads had been hampering economic growth and forcing traders to divert their routes to other districts.

“The deplorable state of the road networks have been hampering economic growth with most traders diverting their routes to other districts but the completion of this project would enhance economic activities on our district,” he said.

He added that improved economic activity would translate into growth in the education and farming sectors. The chief also raised concerns about the local Junior High School, which he said has been absorbed by government but lacks teachers, staff bungalows and basic infrastructure, and appealed to government through the MP to help address the situation.