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35 former Upper East NPP Executives declare Support for Bawumia ahead of January 31 primary

By Ebenezer Akandurugo
NPP 35 former Upper East NPP Executives declare Support for Bawumia ahead of January 31 primary
MON, 26 JAN 2026

Thirty-five former Regional Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper East Region have formally declared their support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the party’s preferred flagbearer for the 2028 general elections.

At a press conference on Thursday, January 23, 2026, held at the Regional Party Office, the former executives said their endorsement followed a thorough assessment of the five aspirants vying for the NPP flagbearer slot, as well as deep reflection on the party’s long‑term direction.

They described Dr. Bawumia as the most credible, experienced, and electable candidate—one they believe possesses the competence, character, and vision to reunite the party and broaden its appeal among the Ghanaian electorate.

The group highlighted his experience as immediate past Vice President and the NPP’s 2024 presidential candidate, arguing that maintaining political continuity has historically strengthened the party’s electoral fortunes. They insisted that Dr. Bawumia merits a second opportunity to lead the NPP into national elections.

They also commended his humility, dedication, and practical approach to problem‑solving, noting that his vision for inclusive development and sustainable socio‑economic transformation resonates with youth, women, men, and the elderly across the country.

Revealing that 35 former Regional Executives had signed onto the endorsement, the group urged all NPP delegates to rally behind Dr. Bawumia in the upcoming flagbearer election scheduled for January 31, 2026. They called for unity and collective effort to position the party for victory in the 2028 general elections.

Ebenezer Akandurugo
Ebenezer Akandurugo

Upper East CorrespondentPage: ebenezer-akandurugo

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