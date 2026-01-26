First steps to global success as RIUC’s inaugural students kick off 2026 academic year

Rosebank International University College (RIUC)

Rosebank International University College (RIUC), the groundbreaking institution launched last year by Africa’s leading private education provider, the ADvTECH Group, today proudly welcomed its inaugural cohort of students.

Hundreds of exceptional first-time students, carefully selected from an overwhelming pool of more than one thousand highly competitive applications, have now officially commenced their transformative academic journey at RIUC.

This select cohort now embarks on an unparalleled opportunity - one that will equip them with the advanced skills, cutting-edge knowledge, and innovative mindset essential to meet the evolving demands of the global workforce in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and beyond.

Dr Linda Meyer, President of Rosebank International University College, said: “Today marks an historic step as we welcome our pioneering inaugural cohort. Backed by ADvTECH’s pan-African vision, our accreditations, global partnerships, and GETFund support, RIUC is delivering inclusive, innovative education that prepares students for success in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and beyond, while rooting excellence in African leadership.

“As they step onto the modern campus in Accra for the start of the 2026 academic year, these pioneering students are not only beginning their higher education, but also contributing to a significant milestone in Ghana's tertiary landscape. They are positioned to become future leaders, innovators, and global professionals who will drive meaningful progress both locally and internationally.”

RIUC offers accredited programmes across its faculties, including high-demand qualifications such as:

Bachelor of Computer and Information Sciences

Bachelor of Commerce in Supply Chain Management

Bachelor of Hospitality Management

Bachelor of Computer and Information Sciences in Application Development

Bachelor of Information Technology in Business Systems

Bachelor of Commerce in Digital Retail Entrepreneurship

RIUC is truly positioned as a hub for global learning, boasting partnerships with:

Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC)

Capsicum Culinary Studio (endorsing culinary programs with global industry ties)

Association of African Universities

Golden Key International Honour Society (global network for high-achieving scholars)

ADvTECH and Rosebank College South Africa

“Our new students can look forward to international exchange programmes, immersive study abroad opportunities, and access to globally recognized qualifications,” Dr Meyer says.

With limited remaining space, prospective students for 2026 and beyond are encouraged to register immediately—online at www.riuc.edu.gh/application---registration or by visiting the campus.

Source: Rosebank International University College (RIUC)