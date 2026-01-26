Zenith University College Level 200 law students visit Amasaman High Court

Students from the law faculty of Zenith University College have visited the Amasaman High Court to observe real-life court proceedings and gain practical insight into the Ghanaian legal system.

The students, drawn from both the evening and weekend classes, sat through court sessions on Monday, January 26, presided over by Justice Solomon Oppong Twumasi, who also lectures them on the Ghana Legal System.

The visit gave the students an opportunity to bridge theoretical knowledge from the classroom with practical courtroom procedures.

Speaking to ModernGhana News on the sidelines, Joel Amoah, Course Representative for the Evening Level 200 Law class, described the experience as “very fruitful” and a valuable part of their legal education.

“The High Court judge here is our lecturer in school. He teaches us Ghana Legal Systems, and he invited us to come witness court proceedings and learn directly from the process. It has been very insightful,” Amoah said.

“We were advised to take our studies seriously and learn from our seniors. Seeing the law applied in real time makes us appreciate what we are learning in class,” he added

Amoah also noted that the field visit was the first of its kind for their level, but expressed hope it would become a regular part of their curriculum.

“This is our first practical experience since starting school, and we hope it will continue frequently. Opportunities like this help us understand legal principles in action,” he said.

On his part, Michael Nelson Obeng, the Course Representative for the Weekend Class, also highlighted the value of witnessing proceedings firsthand.

“There have been changes in legal education at Zenith that emphasize practical exposure from the start. Attending this session has broadened my understanding of how legal principles are applied in court,” Michael said.

“For instance, in criminal matters, evidence must meet the standard of ‘beyond a reasonable doubt.’ Minor errors in documents, such as a misspelt name, do not automatically void the case. Observing this in real time was eye-opening.”

Obeng, who is affectionately known as Wise Man, further praised the approach of Justice Twumasi in explaining his judgments.

“Unlike some high-profile cases where judgments seem rushed, the judge here took time to explain each element of the case, citing precedents and reasoning clearly. It helped me see how legal principles are applied and why details matter,” he said.

They noted that the visit has further strengthened their resolve to pursue legal practice with diligence and to continue observing courtroom procedures for hands-on learning.

Justice Solomon Oppong Twumasi, their lecturer, advised the students to focus on practical experience and learn from senior colleagues in the field.