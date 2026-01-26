Corruption fight: Bear with government; we cannot act extrajudicially — Kwakye Ofosu on ‘delayed’ prosecutions

The Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has urged Ghanaians to exercise patience as the government continues its fight against corruption and pursues accountability.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based JoyNews, Kwakye Ofosu noted that delays in prosecuting corruption cases are due to the legal process, not inaction by the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine.

The minister stressed that all cases are supposed to follow due processes even as there appears to be public impatience which has led to calls for extrajudicial action.

“We cannot act extrajudicially. Anybody accused of wrongdoing must be taken through a process, and the process will end up in court.

“When the Attorney General prepares his case and goes to court, it is the court that manages the timeline and proceedings, not the government,” Kwakye Ofosu explained.

He added that Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) remains the government’s main tool to hold public office holders accountable and recover stolen public resources.

The minister, who also serves as the Spokesperson for President John Mahama, further revealed that there are 280 corruption cases under investigation.

“There are 280 cases, different cases of corruption, that have been recorded since the President set up the preparatory committee. The Attorney General has commissioned investigations into each of them,” he said.

“More than 100 people have been held for questioning. Some have been arrested, some detained, some granted bail, and others are already in court. Over 20 cases are almost ready to go to trial.”