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Attorney General actively pursuing 280 corruption cases — Kwakye Ofosu

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Attorney General actively pursuing 280 corruption cases — Kwakye Ofosu
MON, 26 JAN 2026 1

The Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has assured Ghanaians that the current administration remains committed to fighting corruption and ensuring accountability in public office.

According to Kwakye Ofosu, who also serves as spokesperson to President John Dramani Mahama, the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, is currently investigating 280 corruption cases across the country.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based JoyNews, the minister explained that delays in prosecutions are due to legal processes, not inaction by the Attorney General.

“All the 280 cases are receiving attention. I can tell you that more than 100 people have been held for questioning. Some have been arrested, some were detained, some granted bail, and others are already in court. Over 20 cases are almost ready to go to trial,” he said.

He emphasized that investigations must follow due process under Ghanaian law, cautioning against demands for extrajudicial actions.

“The court determines the timelines within which the case is held, not the Attorney General. Anybody accused of wrongdoing must be taken through a process, and the process will end up in court. The Attorney General presents evidence, and the court decides when the case is heard,” Kwakye Ofosu stated.

The minister highlighted that the government’s efforts are part of the broader anti-corruption initiative, Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL), designed to recover stolen public resources and hold public office holders accountable for corruption.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Kwame | 1/26/2026 10:43:17 PM

Frankly speaking, the population is sick and tired of these announcements; they want to hear of prison sentences.

Comments1
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