None of NPP flagbearer aspirants have moral capacity to lead Ghana — NDC’s Sammy Ayeh

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communications team, Dr Sammy Ayeh, has downplayed the influence of all aspirants contesting the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer race.

He said none of them has the moral authority or capacity to lead Ghana.

His comments come ahead of the NPP’s presidential primaries scheduled for Saturday, January 31, where more than 200,000 delegates are expected to vote across 333 polling centres nationwide.

Five aspirants; Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, are vying for the party’s top position.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyPrime on Monday, January 26, Dr Ayeh singled out former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, arguing that his record as head of the Economic Management Team disqualifies him from seeking the presidency.

“Fundamentally, his case has already been decided. Ghanaians will not look at his face anymore; they are looking at the performance of government,” he said.

Dr Ayeh stressed that the criticisms extend beyond Dr Bawumia to all the aspirants in the race, claiming none meets the standard to govern the country.

“None of them, none of them, have the capability or the moral right to claim any position,” he stated.

He said the ruling party is unconcerned about who emerges as the NPP’s flagbearer because the outcome of the primaries will not affect the NDC’s political fortunes going forward.