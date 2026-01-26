Some of us are under attack: CJ Baffoe-Bonnie is intolerant — Minority caucus alleges

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has criticised Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, describing him as intolerant and accusing him of compromising the independence of the judiciary.

The caucus had pushed back against the Chief Justice’s approval, citing what they deem an unlawful removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Torkonoo, and her ongoing lawsuits against the statement.

Minority lawmakers had earlier boycotted the Chief Justice’s vetting, arguing that proceeding with the process while the matter was before the courts posed a threat to judicial independence.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament on Monday, January 26, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin said members of his caucus have come under attack for criticising the nomination process.

“We do not see him as a tolerant head of the judiciary because members of the Minority came under attack when we criticised the processes leading to his nomination,” he said.

Mr Afenyo-Markin also took issue with the Chief Justice’s ongoing institutional engagements, questioning the motive and describing them as inappropriate.

“Is My Lord Baffoe-Bonnie on a thank-you tour, thanking the government for appointing him as Chief Justice?” he asked.

According to the Effutu MP, the Minority would not participate in the Chief Justice’s planned visit to the Parliament House.

He said the caucus remains open to engagement but insisted it must be done formally, stressing that concerns about the judiciary should be addressed through proper institutional dialogue rather than public symbolism.