Freedom, Fear and Death: How False Prophets Exploit Faith for Profit

By any measure, Christianity is built on freedom. The Bible teaches that God created humanity with free will, the capacity to choose faith or rejection, obedience or rebellion. Yet across many societies today, particularly in Africa, that freedom is increasingly undermined by self-styled prophets who manipulate fear and the inevitability of death to enrich themselves at the expense of unsuspecting believers.

Scripture is unambiguous about human freedom. “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom” (2 Corinthians 3:17). Christianity was never meant to be a religion of coercion or terror. Christ himself declared, “If the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed” (John 8:36). But for many followers trapped in exploitative religious movements, freedom has been replaced with anxiety, blind obedience and financial bondage.

Fear has become a lucrative commodity. False prophets thrive by amplifying people's deepest anxieties – thus fear of poverty, sickness, spiritual attack and, above all, death. Instead of pointing believers to faith and hope, they sell “deliverance”, “direction” and “prophetic protection” at a price. Congregants are told that without special prayers, oils, seeds or consultations, calamity is inevitable.

Yet the Bible warns against this very manipulation. “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind” (2 Timothy 1:7). Where fear dominates, sound doctrine is absent. The gospel does not thrive on intimidation; it flourishes on truth.

Death, the one certainty of human existence, is perhaps the most exploited tool. Some prophets claim supernatural insight into who will live or die, when tragedy will strike, or whose destiny is “blocked”.

In doing so, they assume authority that Scripture reserves for God alone. Hebrews 9:27 states clearly: “It is appointed for man to die once, and after that comes judgment.” Death is not a bargaining chip to be negotiated with prophets; it is a divine appointment known only to God.

The Bible consistently condemns those who claim spiritual authority for personal gain. The prophet Ezekiel issued a scathing rebuke centuries ago: “Woe to the shepherds of Israel who only take care of themselves! Should not shepherds take care of the flock?” (Ezekiel 34:2). Today's religious charlatans fit this description perfectly – shepherds who fleece rather than feed, intimidate rather than instruct.

Jesus himself warned against religious exploitation. “Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves” (Matthew 7:15). Wolves do not announce themselves; they disguise themselves in religious language, dramatic miracles and emotional performances. Their true nature is revealed not by their charisma but by their fruit such as greed, control and manipulation.

A common tactic is the monetisation of prophecy. Believers are told their breakthrough is “close” but requires a seed. Others are warned of impending danger that can only be averted through special offerings. This transactional faith contradicts the very heart of the gospel. Isaiah 55:1 declares, “Come, all you who are thirsty, come to the waters; and you who have no money, come, buy and eat! … without money and without cost.” Salvation and divine grace are not commodities for sale.

The apostle Peter confronted this mindset directly when Simon the sorcerer attempted to buy spiritual power. “May your money perish with you, because you thought you could buy the gift of God with money!” (Acts 8:20). Any system that suggests God's favour is for sale is not Christianity but spiritual fraud.

False prophets also exploit ignorance of Scripture. By discouraging personal Bible study and critical thinking, they position themselves as the sole channel to God. Yet the Bible encourages discernment. “Test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world” (1 John 4:1). Faith is not suspended reasoning; it is informed trust grounded in truth.

Even more troubling is how these charlatans weaponise obedience. Followers are warned not to question “the man of God” lest they invite curses or lose blessings.

This culture of fear directly contradicts apostolic teaching. When the Bereans examined Paul's message against Scripture, they were commended, not condemned. “Now the Bereans were of more noble character… for they received the message with great eagerness and examined the Scriptures every day to see if what Paul said was true” (Acts 17:11).

True Christian leadership points people to Christ, not to the preacher. John the Baptist captured this humility when he said, “He must increase, but I must decrease” (John 3:30). False prophets reverse this order, increasing their own power, wealth and celebrity while reducing Christ to a slogan.

The damage caused by these practices is profound. Families are impoverished by relentless giving. Sick people abandon medical care for false promises. Grief-stricken individuals are blamed for lacking faith when tragedy strikes. All of this under the banner of God, yet far removed from His character.

Jesus offered a stark contrast: “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28). The gospel is meant to liberate, not enslave; to heal, not exploit.

Ultimately, freedom, fear and death are realities of human existence, but they were never intended to be tools of manipulation. The Bible's final warning is clear: “For such people are false apostles, deceitful workers, masquerading as apostles of Christ” (2 Corinthians 11:13).

For believers, the call is to return to Scripture, embrace discernment and reject any faith that thrives on fear and financial exploitation. For society, it is a reminder that religion, when hijacked by greed, can become one of the most powerful instruments of deception.