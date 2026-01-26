280 corruption cases under investigation are under ORAL— Kwakye Ofosu

The Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has revealed that a total of 280 corruption and corruption-related cases are currently under investigation as part of the government’s broader accountability drive.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Joy FM on Monday, January 26, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the National Democratic Congress introduced Operation Recover All Loots as a central tool to enforce accountability among public office holders.

“The NDC tabled Operation Recover All Loots as a proposition to the people as a main tool through which we will ensure that accountability is demanded from public office holders,” he stated.

According to the minister, the government has taken concrete steps since assuming office to act on allegations of corruption. He disclosed that the ORAL Preparatory Committee compiled information on 280 alleged cases and submitted its findings to the Attorney General.

“They presented a report with the 280 cases, and I can tell you that the Attorney-General has commissioned investigations into each of them,” he said.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu, however, clarified that the report itself could not form the basis for prosecution without thorough investigations.

“The report itself could not have formed the basis for any legal action against anybody because they were just reports. I cannot simply say that because you have said something, then I hold someone and throw him into jail. It would not make sense,” he explained.

Reflecting on Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts, he argued that the scale of waste and abuse of public resources under the previous administration made a change in government inevitable.

“There was simply too much waste, corruption, and theft of public resources,” he said, adding that repeated corruption scandals contributed to public fatigue and the demand for change.

The minister further disclosed that investigations have already made progress, with more than 100 individuals questioned so far.

“Some have been arrested, some detained for a period, some granted bail, and others are already before the courts,” he noted.

He added that more than 20 cases have reached an advanced stage, with their dockets nearly completed and ready for prosecution.

“There are over 20 cases whose dockets are almost done and will be going to court. The Attorney General has already proceeded to court on a number of those cases,” he said.

While acknowledging public impatience for quick results, Mr Kwakye Ofosu urged Ghanaians to respect due process.

“I understand that people want to see results quickly because of the pervasive nature of corruption in the recent past. The government appreciates that fully. However, ORAL must be conducted in accordance with Ghanaian law. We cannot act extra-judicially,” he stressed.

He explained that once matters are filed in court, timelines are determined by the judiciary rather than the executive.

“When the Attorney-General goes to court, it is the court that controls the process—how it is conducted and when it ends,” he said.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu concluded by emphasising that fairness remains central to the anti-corruption drive.

“Justice has to be done. The operative word is justice. Fair means must be used to assess an individual’s guilt or innocence, and that is exactly what is being done.”