France detains two British activists over anti-migrant campaigning

Two British nationals suspected of coming to France to take part in a banned far-right protest against migrants were arrested and taken into custody on Monday, according to local authorities.

The two men, who were broadcasting live videos from the French coast, were arrested near the northern town of Calais on Sunday evening, Francois-Xavier Lauch, prefect of Pas-de-Calais told French news agency AFP.

They were placed in police custody for inciting hatred and participating in a group with the aim of preparing acts of violence, based on comments made on social media, said Boulogne-sur-Mer prosecutor Cecile Gressier.

These are the first arrests of British far-right activists in France on these grounds, she said, adding that they are not accused of violence against individuals.

They were not among the ten far-right activists banned from French territory since mid-January by the interior ministry on charges of "violent actions" against migrants in northern France.

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Aged 35 and 53, the men were broadcasting content likely to incite hatred live on a YouTube channel, according to police sources.

Immigration has become a central political issue in France and the United Kingdom, where the government seeks to stem a wave of undocumented migrants arriving on British shores after paying smugglers to cross the Channel.

'Overlord'

French officials have announced a ban on an anti-migrant rally called "Overlord" launched by British far-right activist Daniel Thomas.

Thomas had called on social media for rallies on Saturday in the port of Dover in southeastern England and on the northern coast of France, which he said were necessary, claiming French authorities are unable to prevent illegal crossings.

Despite the ban, Thomas published photos and videos on Saturday that he said were taken that day on French beaches.

France bans 10 British 'far-right activists' over anti-migrant actions

He appears surrounded by a dozen other men, all dressed in dark clothing and waving British flags.

Thomas, who claims to be subject to a French travel ban himself, has not been arrested according to the prefecture.

According to the French authorities, Thomas leads a "very radical" branch of the "Raise the Colours" movement, which was formed following a split after the French entry ban.

The main Raise the Colours account on X said on Saturday it had nothing to do with the operation led by Thomas.

(with AFP)