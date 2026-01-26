STU Vice-Chancellor launches scholarship scheme for Atuna youth

Ing. Professor Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, the Vice-Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University (STU), has officially launched the Ing. Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah Innovation Educational Scholarship Scheme (IP-KAIESS) to support brilliant but financially disadvantaged students from his hometown, Atuna, to pursue tertiary education.

Speaking at the launch in Atuna in the Jaman South District of the Bono Region yesterday, Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah described the initiative as a personal commitment to addressing barriers that prevent many rural youth from accessing quality higher education.

He noted that despite the talents that abound in rural Ghana, financial constraints continue to deny many young people the opportunity to further their studies.

The IP-KAIESS, he explained, is designed to bridge that gap by providing financial assistance to students from Atuna who gain admission to pursue innovation-oriented programmes at STU. These include Engineering, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Applied Science and Technology, and Built Environment and Applied Arts.

The Vice-Chancellor said the scheme is his way of giving back to society in gratitude for the opportunities he received. “My life journey has taught me that access to education can transform destinies,” he said, recounting the struggles he endured before attaining secondary and tertiary education.

Struggles & accomplishments

After completing basic school in 1984 as the best student in his class, he was unable to proceed to secondary school due to financial constraints. Instead, at age 15, he was sent to develop a cocoa farm in Dibewee in the then Western Region. For two years, he worked on the farm while nurturing a strong desire to return to school.

In 1986, with the understanding of his parents, he resumed his education at Drobo Secondary School and later transferred to Sumaman Secondary School, where he excelled academically. His educational journey took him to Sekondi-Takoradi, where he completed his O’ and A’ Levels with distinction before gaining admission to study Civil Engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in 1993.

He subsequently earned his MPhil and PhD in Civil Engineering from KNUST, completing his doctorate in 2015. Today, he is the first full professor from Atuna and has served as the foundational Vice-Chancellor of STU for nearly a decade.

Inspiration

Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah said his experiences inspired him to institutionalize a structured pathway to support underserved but promising students from Atuna.

Anchored on Sustainable Development Goals 4 (Quality Education) and 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), the scholarship seeks to build a generation of innovation leaders from rural Ghana.

Eligibility criteria

Under the scheme, eligible applicants must be indigenous to Atuna, hold admission to specified undergraduate or HND programmes at STU, and demonstrate financial need. Applicants must also have obtained a WASSCE aggregate of 36 or better and maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0 to retain the scholarship. Female applicants will receive preferential consideration in merit-based tie situations as part of the scheme’s gender inclusion strategy.

Awards will cover tuition and statutory academic fees, with hostel accommodation provided based on assessed need. Beneficiaries will also be paired with professional mentors to guide their academic and career development.

The number of scholarships awarded annually will depend on available funds but will not exceed 30 percent of the scheme’s yearly cash inflows to ensure sustainability. The scheme aims to achieve at least 40 percent female representation by its third year and targets a graduation retention rate of 80 percent, with at least 60 percent of beneficiaries securing employment or self-employment within a year of graduation.

Funding will come from the Patron’s equity contributions, donations from individuals and foundations, annual community fundraising events and potential institutional partnerships.

Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah expressed optimism that IP-KAIESS would not only uplift individual beneficiaries but also drive local development in Atuna, where farming remains the dominant economic activity. He described the initiative as a replicable, community-driven model for tackling educational inequities in rural Ghana and beyond.

“With the right support, our young people can become innovators, job creators and agents of change,” he said. “This is our collective investment in the future of Atuna and Ghana.”

Laudable initiative

The Acting Pro-Vice Chancellor of STU, Prof. Evans Zoya Kpamma, who chaired the event, lauded Ing. Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah for what he described as a visionary and timely intervention. He noted that the scholarship scheme would significantly ease the financial burden faced by many students who struggle to meet tuition and other education-related expenses.

According to him, the inability of students to pay fees and cover associated academic costs has consistently posed a major obstacle to their progress, and the IP-KAIESS represents a practical and impactful response to that challenge.

Prof. Kpamma also commended the people of Atuna for rallying behind the initiative. He said he was particularly moved by the willingness of community members to contribute financially to the fund. “What touched me most was seeing members of the community come forward to contribute their quota toward the fund,” he remarked, adding that the gesture demonstrated commitment and collective ownership. “It is not about the amount; it is about the dedication to sustaining the scheme.”

As part of the ceremony, a ten-member Board of Trustees was inaugurated to oversee the implementation of the scholarship. The Board is chaired by Rev. Father Samuel Takyi and includes religious leaders, traditional authorities, community representatives, an STU official and a diaspora-based professional. Ing. Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah will serve as the Founding Patron, providing strategic direction and making annual contributions to the fund.

The launch was well attended by both academic and administrative staff of STU, including the Dean of Students, Prof. Ernest Kumi, and the University Librarian, Madam Evelyn Adomah Benneh. The leadership of the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) was also present in solidarity with the initiative.

About GHS100,000 was realised during a fund-raising session as part of the ceremony.