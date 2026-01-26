High-stakes showdown looms between UTAG-UG and GTEC

Professor (Dr. Dr. Dr.) Joseph Kwasi Agyemang, an Extraordinary Professor of Accounting Sciences at the University of South Africa and Head of Accounting and Finance at the University of Eswatini, has weighed in on the brewing standoff between the University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (UTAG-UG) and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).

He warned that if UTAG-UG’s demand for the resignation of GTEC Director-General Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai and his Deputy Prof. Augustine Ocloo by January 31, 2026, is not met, the association could escalate the matter to the Office of the Chief of Staff, pursue legislative action or challenge GTEC in court.

Professor Agyemang described UTAG-UG’s potential petition to the Chief of Staff as a formal administrative step designed to enforce accountability over alleged “incompetent administration” and “abuse of power” by GTEC, without disrupting lectures.

“UTAG-UG has legitimate grounds to seek judicial review of GTEC directives, including those on lecturer retirement,” Prof. Agyemang said. “They can also push for the passage of a Legislative Instrument under the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023), to legally define and limit GTEC’s powers. Dialogue through University Councils or mediation by the Ministry of Education is also possible, but the approach must be constructive rather than punitive.”

He pointed out that UTAG-UG’s concerns stem from what it perceives as GTEC’s transformation from a regulatory body to an adversarial entity that micromanages universities, undermines governing council autonomy and interferes in Vice-Chancellors’ tenure.

“UTAG-UG is demanding accountability to ensure students’ academic activities are not disrupted,” Prof. Agyemang explained. “The association argues that GTEC has overstepped its mandate, created administrative bottlenecks and diverted attention from critical issues such as chronic underfunding and staff recruitment freezes, which threaten academic quality.”

Asked whether dialogue with GTEC is still viable, Prof. Agyemang expressed scepticism. “UTAG-UG has lost confidence in the Director-General and his Deputy,” he said. “Previous attempts at collaboration were ignored. Any realistic solution now requires mediation from the Ministry of Education or a higher government authority to address both structural and personal grievances.”

He emphasized that immediate operationalization of the Legislative Instrument for Act 1023 is critical to clarify GTEC’s powers and prevent future overreach.

With the January 31 deadline fast approaching, Ghana’s tertiary education landscape stands on edge as UTAG-UG signals it may escalate the battle for accountability, university autonomy and the protection of the academic calendar.