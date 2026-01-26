Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse is a Highly Transformational, very Impactful, Philanthropist par excellence and Influential Ghanaian Leader

The First Sky Group, through the Founder and Executive Chairman, namely Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse, started from an entrepreneurial trip in printing business, then ventured into construction business in January 2002, with First Sky Ltd in a small office space.

Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse, believing in God and motivated by the Bible, led to a life of prayerful, hard work, innovation and purpose, made him to expand the First Sky Ltd into a bigger Construction firm with specialization in the Construction of Roads, Bridges, Dams and grew the company with the support of his beloved wife, namely, Mrs Rose Seddy Aku Kutorse, with time into one of the prominent business conglomerates in Ghana, as the First Sky Group.

The First Sky Group subsidiaries, today include the First Sky Construction Ltd, (as a first class road construction and civil engineering firm), Volta Serene Hotel (as a 4 star luxury hotel in Ho), Best Western Serene Atlantic Hotel, (a number one hotel in Takoradi), at Beach Road in the Western Region, Serene Insurance Ltd, First Sky Commodities, Frerol Rural Bank in the Kpando District, First Sky Renewal Energy Plant under construction in Yendi, to be completed in March 2026.

Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse, as a deacon of the Trinity Assemblies of God Church Ghana, and with the support of his beloved wife, Mrs Rose Aku Seddy Kutortse, regards Corporate Social Responsibility as a pillar of the First Sky Group. Thus making him as one of the best Transformational, very Impactful, Philanthropist par excellence and Influential Ghanaian Leader, hence, placed him in what is globally termed as a Level Three Leadership Quality Status.

This so, since beside the massive Economics Impart by numerous businesses, including in Construction, Insurance, Banking, Hospitality through hotels, Agribusiness/Commodities Trading and value addition,, and Bitumen processing. Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse, as deacon of the Trinity Assemblies of God Church Ghana and his beloved wife are Ethical and Dedicated who place high value on Integrity and above all the need to see to the betterment of humanity.

So, the couple made Sky Group to adopt the four pillars of Corporate Social Responsibility namely (a). Social/Community Pillar by giving back to communities, through donation of infrastructures etc, (b. Environmental Pillar by reducing the Company’s ecological footprints, (c). Ethical/Market Pillar by considering business with integrity, such as fair treatment of employees and suppliers (d). Economic Pillar by operating profitably while ensuring sustainability.



So, Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse from a humble beginning with a printing firm, through believing in the power of Almighty God and by hard work, innovation and purpose, with the support of his beloved wife lady Rose Aku Kutortse shaped Sky Group to make great investments in the three main sectors of a national economy namely, Agriculture, Services and Industry and strangely above all, the Group has an exceptional Corporate Social Responsibility.

Thus the works of Mr Kutortse must be regarded as very transformative and highly impactful in Ghana’s National Development, since his contributions span across infrastructure, healthcare, job creations and corporate social responsibility.

Through Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse, First Sky Group continued with the Construction business and expanded into Agribusiness, Insurance, Hospitality (hotels) Renewal Energy, Banking, etc as well as in the philanthropic industry. Thus he is a pioneer in promoting and championing local capacity in Construction, Hospitality, Insurance, Banking, Renewal Energy and local Industrial in Agribusiness especially Commodities Trading and value addition especially in the cocoa industry.

Thus the works of Mr and Mrs Eric Seddy Kutortse, have been exemplifying the highest use of capital for betterment of his Society in particular and Nation in general. The very good works of Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse and Mrs Rose Aku Seddy Kutortse could be catalogued under the headings below.

Best Infrastructure Development and Industry Recognition

Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse and Mrs Rose Aku Kutortse have made the First Sky Construction which 23 years anniversary was celebrated on 25 January 2026, to be one of the leading local or Ghanaian Company in the construction industry by not thinking of cutting corners, by shoddy works, in order to make massive profits. They rather ensured that they give their best to the Country by the construction of the best major roads across the Nation.

So, the Construction Company is heavily involved in construction of roads, bridges and dams nationwide. Thus this construction work of Mr Kutorse is vital for connecting communities and enabling economic activities. Over 430 km of first class roads have been constructed by First Sky Construction to date (26January 2026). So, due to the very good roads as constructed by the First Sky Group’s Construction Unit, Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse was/is still well acknowledged as one of the best Contractors in Ghana by all the regimes in the Fourth Republic especially from 2016 to date (January 2026).

The affected regimes are that of the Sixth President of Ghana that is His Excellency JD Mahama, then the Seventh and Eighth President of Ghana, namely His Excellency Nana Addo, and the Ninth President of Ghana, His Excellency JD Mahama in the 4TH Republic. They both saw they work of, First Sky Group’s Construction Unit through the Leadership of Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse, as one of the best Construction Companies in Ghana.

Consequently, besides receiving both local and International Recognition by a lot of Awards including the Humanitarian Award for 2023, the exploits of Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse made him as one of the participants of the Britain’s Oxford Summit of Leaders. It is gladden to note that Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse, has been regarded as one of the best Contractors in Ghana by both former President JD Mahama and former President Nana Addo from the stables of the NDC and NPP respectively, during the last three regimes before 07 January 2025 and the sitting President, His Excellency Mahama. The company has therefore been acknowledged as one with great capacity and competence.

Energy Sector Innovation and Visionary Leadership

Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse has demo as a Visionary Leader by promoting local ability in the energy sector by challenging local firms to take charge in the future energy ecosystem. So, Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse has entered into the Clean Energy production Sector, with the establishment of a company as First Sky Energies with a renewable energy plant in Yendi to be commissioned in March 2026. This Plant is to give 50-Megawatt of power as its contribution to the National Electricity grid, thus to afford clean energy, decent work, economic growth and good ecofriendly climate action. This was proclaimed by him during the 23 Anniversary of the Sky Group organized in Accra on 25 January 2026. He indicated that it will create 300 direct additional jobs hence in 24hour economy setting, thus his project is going to give greater opportunities to the communities of the Project’s enclave.

Job Creation

Through the very good work of Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse and his beloved wife namely Mrs Rose Seddy Kutortse, the Board and the Management Team of First Sky Group, the Group has grown from the initial small firm to conglomerate employing more than 7000 people nationwide, thereby supporting families and associates thus contributing to the economic stability by promoting local expertise in the sectors of Construction, Hospitality, Insurance, Banking, Agribusiness, Renewal energy making Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse to win both local and international awards.

Economic Impact/National Development

First Sky Group is making very great impact in the national economy through the First Sky Construction, then in Agribusiness through Commodity trading, value addition through First Sky Cocoa processing Ltd in the Western Region, insurance industry with Serene Insurance Ltd, the Hospitality through the Volta Serene Hotel, and Serene Atlantic Hotel, and Banking etc. Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse has advocated for sustainable development, called for long-term national development plans that transcend political transitions.

In 2017, he was one of the key participants of the Oxford Summit of Leaders in the City of Oxford Britain, so, Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse wood investments to Ghana when he gave a very powerful speech in which he made a very strong case for foreign investors to stream to Ghana, to form partnership with indigenous Ghanaian business leaders.

Thus, Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse, promoted and keeps on promoting Ghana, as a number one place in the sub region of Africa for investments. So he talked of and still talks of how fast growing was/ is the national economy of Ghana, due to among others, business friendly policies, friendly people environment, good legal regime and prevailing Institutional framework , which have all contributed to the creation of correct environment for wealth creation for businesses, their owners, workers and local communities

Exceptional Corporate Responsibility

According to Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse, the purpose of the First Sky Group goes beyond profit, so the Board of the Company has approved, the laudable idea of the Founder and Executive Chairman for the provision of massive social responsibility, by voting 30 percent of the Company’s profit for supporting the needy and social causes. Thus making him besides a Champion of national building, a Philanthropic par excellence for ensuring the Group provides exceptional Corporate Social Responsibility as a Commitment for the betterment of Humanity. Some of the Corporate Social Responsibility are:

Support for education: He has constructed Information Communication Technology (ICT) for Awate Schools in North Dayi District of the Volta Region, provided and still providing numerous full scholarships to students at various level of education Humanitarian Healthcare support: One of the most impactful initiatives is the adoption of the Rental and Dialysis Unit of Korlebu Teaching Hospital by building a premier kidney Transplant Center. He has committed over GH 51 Million since 2016 to provide free, regular dialysis for patients. Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse has done so purely borne out of the need to support humanity and not because of strange relationships with similar problems, as indicated by him. So according to him he does so to support the betterment of humanity for the Kingdom of God, due to motivation by the Holy Bible, by having compassion for fellow beings. Thus besides building the premier kidney Transplant Center, he sponsored over 4 people to India South Africa, Singapore for medical treatment. Thus through Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse, the First Sky Group has made massive investment in human capital as a measure to save lives by providing support to people suffering from kidney failures through dialysis. Support for Faith Based Initiative: through Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse, the First Sky Group has been supporting Rural communities with massive infrastructure especially the construction of numerous church buildings and mission houses projects in rural areas, thus strengthening social fabric or communities, virtually national cohesion. The humanitarian infrastructure of the Group include a Legacy Temples Project for the Assemblies of God. The Project is made of 50 church buildings, each equipped with auditorium, dedicated halls for kids, and teens, with pastor’s office, washrooms. Then 50 two-Bedrooms mission houses with master bedroom, with lavatories, study room, kitchen, among other key facilities in different places in Grater Accra as a measure to eliminate class room churches and churches under trees in rural areas in order to bring dignity to priesthood .

As stated his works have earned him both Local and International recognitions, locally including being named as the Group Chairman of the Year and receiving awards for his humanitarian efforts.