NPP Primaries: Kennedy Agyapong’s Ashanti Team Donates to Orphanages, Seeks Prayers for Protection and Victory

Campaign team members of Kennedy Agyapong in the Ashanti Region have donated food items, toiletries and cash to several orphanage homes across Kumasi, appealing to the children and caregivers to pray for protection and victory for their candidate ahead of the 31st January primary.

Speaking on behalf of the group after the donations, Henry Osei Kwabena, popularly known as Agya Sei, said the gesture was organised by Kennedy Agyapong’s Ashanti Regional campaign team under the leadership of Chairman Amofa Jantuah, who is currently out of the country. He explained that the team believes the prayers of children—especially orphans—carry unique spiritual weight.

“There’s nothing you can do in this world without God. We, the team members of Kennedy Agyapong in the Ashanti Region, decided to visit these orphanages because we believe God listens to children’s prayers, particularly those of orphans. Our only plea is that they pray and ask for the victory of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong,” Agya Sei told the media.

He added that at every facility visited, the children were encouraged to pray for the candidate’s health, good fortune and success on polling day. According to him, the team has observed “clear signs” that victory awaits their candidate on 31st January and urged Ghanaians to acknowledge Kennedy Agyapong’s track record of contributions and development-oriented leadership.

The team visited H.O.M.A Ghana at Bantama, Raymer Ghana in the Nhyiaeso Constituency, Cherubs Children’s Home, Kumasi Children’s Home and King Jesus Charity Home at Boadi in the Oforikrom Municipality. Items donated included assorted soft drinks, bottled water, toiletries and soaps, valued at several thousands of cedis. At each home, the delegation also presented an undisclosed cash amount in a white envelope.

Bishop Kofi Owusu Afriyie, CEO of King Jesus Charity Home at Boadi, expressed appreciation for the gesture and offered prayers for the team and their candidate.

“What they have done for us and the other orphanages attracts God’s blessings. It is even in the Bible—Jesus spoke about giving to those in need. These acts are in the right order,” Bishop Afriyie said.

“We are praying that their prayers will be answered and that Kennedy Agyapong will be made the flagbearer. We also call on others to emulate this act and support orphanage homes. We need support for the facilities we are putting up here.”

Agya Sei noted that the outreach forms part of broader campaign activities by Kennedy Agyapong’s supporters in the Ashanti Region as they seek spiritual backing and strengthen grassroots visibility for his bid to secure the party’s flagbearer position.