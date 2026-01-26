GoldBod has worsened galamsey activities — Afenyo Markin

The Minority in Parliament has launched a sharp attack on the government, accusing it of worsening illegal mining activities through the establishment of the Ghana Gold Board, known as GoldBod.

Speaking at the Minority Caucus’ “Holding Government to Account” press conference, Minority Leader and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, said the government has failed to demonstrate a clear policy direction or credible strategy for dealing with illegal mining, commonly referred to as galamsey.

He argued that the creation of GoldBod has raised serious concerns, particularly over its dual role as both regulator and operator, which he believes undermines the fight against the menace.

According to Mr Afenyo-Markin, GoldBod has not shown how it separates legally mined gold from gold obtained through illegal operations, a gap he said risks legitimising galamsey rather than eliminating it.

He further accused the government of focusing on public relations rather than decisive action, noting that the continued destruction of water bodies across the country reflects a lack of genuine commitment to tackling illegal mining.

“The issue of Gold-for-Reserves. We, the Minority are not opposed to that policy because the policy was started by us. However, the establishment of the GoldBod as a regulator and also an operator is in a way directly encouraging galamsey activities.

“Our water bodies are being polluted. In fact, Organised Labour sounded the alarm and indicated that the galamsey activities have worsened.

“This government has failed to provide evidence of its commitment to the fight against galamsey. It is clear that they are involved in a P.R gimmick, looking at the optics rather than the substance.

“Today, we do not know whether GoldBoad makes a distinction between regularly mined gold and illicit gold. All we know is that they are talking about their success story and the tons of gold they have purchased,” he said.

The Minority maintains that until the government provides clear proof of enforcement, transparency and measurable results, its claims of tackling galamsey will remain hollow.