Frimpong-Boateng Is a Nuisance Tare Like Alan Kyerematen

The decision by the National Executive Committee or the Leadership of Ghana’s main opposition political party to summarily expel the former Akudo-Addo-appointed Minister for the Environment, Science and Technology, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, a proven Galamsey Kingpin and a Galamsey Clanshead, may seem to be insufferably harsh and rather extreme to those faint-hearted pundits and ivory-tower commentators and political analysts like my Dear Good, Old Friend Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante, who obviously does not appear to have been paying sedulous attention to the boorish and the morally and the strategically and culturally offensive remarks of the renowned retired Associate Professor of the University of Ghana’s Medical School, if memory serves this writer accurately (See “You Will Eventually End Up Throwing Everybody Out - Asah-Asante Warns NPP Against Dismissing Frimpong-Boateng” Modernghana.com 1/13/26).

It is quite certain that the decision to expel this globally infamous Galamsey or Illegal Small-Scale Mining Cabal Kingpin was not wholly and exclusively predicated on the culprit’s rather obtuse description of the one political party that has significantly enhanced both his status and his stature in Ghanaian society, both as a major political figure and an intellectual, as a “fake” institutional establishment. Very likely, this was only the proverbial last straw that broke the camel’s back.

In the past, for example, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng has widely and shamelessly gone on record as having virulently accused the twice, consecutively elected former President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (No Angel He, by the way) of mischievously using his equally twice, consecutively elected longtime Running-Mate and former substantive Vice-President of Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana against the greater and the long-term good fortunes of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo-inspired New Patriotic Party (NPP). The preceding statement is unarguably invidiously charged with ethno-chauvinism. Unfortunately, however, time does not permit Yours Truly to delve deeper into the semiotic implications of such viscerally and viciously toxic and strategically regressive and execrable, albeit not altogether an unpredictable statement of unmistakable pugilistic intent.

In his latest nihilistic salvo, which is also widely reported to have occurred on the popular “Point-of-View with Bernard Avle” current affairs talkingheads, on Ghana’s Channel One Television Station, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng is also reported to have imperiously stated that “the real bona fide members and ‘owners’ of the New Patriotic Party have presently receded into the background but are still effectively in charge of the Mighty Elephant.”

The partly German-trained cardiologist did not use the exact words quoted above, but he definitely meant every nuance of this thinly veiled attempt to alienate a significant percentage of the seminal key players of the party. There is absolutely no need for us to delve any deeper into this guerilla-warfare use of incendiary language by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, except to briefly and tangentially observe that it is inescapably and unarguably clear that Prof. Frimpong-Boateng belongs to the Anti-Akufo-Addo Faction of the New Patriotic Party.

The foregoing observation, by logical extension, of course, also means that the rabidly Anti-Bawumia Prof, Frimpong-Boateng is not the kind of person worth keeping among the top-echelon membership of the party. He has absolutely no inalienable right to membership of the New Patriotic Party, irrespective of whether he perceives himself to be a Founding Member of the latter political and institutional establishment or not. Nobody, to the best of the knowledge of this long-expelled former member of the Elephant Party, coerced the half-Asante and half-Sewhi/Sefwe native into enrolling or enlisting himself into the party.

The arrogance of the man is arguably only rivaled by that of My Dear and Beloved Uncle, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo, at least as Yours Truly has been able to gather both from personal experience and media gleanings. For example, in the runup to the New Patriotic Party’s 2008 Presidential-Election Primary - which actually took place in December 2007 or thereabouts, and in which he was one of the nondescript also-run contestants, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng had the temerity to urge the then front-running Candidate Akufo-Addo to call Yours Truly to order, obviously and cavalierly having presumed this author to be a hack in the pay of the putative Leprechaun of Akyem-Abomosu, Akuapem-Akropong, Aburi and Kyebi, among several others, to be certain.

So, maybe somebody more cultured and better mannered party stalwart ought to have charitably advised this Sefwi-Wannabe-Asante Crown Prince - like another “Fake Asante” party nuisance that Yours Truly know of and has jousted with on these very pages (Modernghana.com) quite extensively in the not-so-remote past, that this author is fiercely intellectually and ideologically independent and owes absolutely no allegiance to anybody in Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana; and that such has been the case ever since Kwame Gonja’s “Inscrutable Divine Providence” arranged to have Tweaduampong/Twereduampong Odomankonam help My Beloved Late Mother deliver Yours Truly in the erstwhile Kwame Nkrumah Republic of New Ghana (lol).

The proprietary arrogance of political popinjays and panjandrums like Prof. Frimpong-Boateng has absolutely no place in either the institutional establishment of the New Patriotic Party or the State-Cannibalizing corridors of the architecturally “No-Nonsense” Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia-commandeered National Democratic Congress. It is also quite crystal clear that My Dear Good, Old Buddy “The Prof” Kwame Asah-Asante had not checked or compared notes with the superannuated graduate of the Command and Senior-Staff College of the Ghana Armed Forces prior to so hastily making his statement regarding the strategically pernicious decision by the JKF or JFK Gang at the Kokomlemle, Accra, Headquarters of the New Patriotic Party, to the downright comical effect that, somehow, chucking the veritable nuisance likes of Messrs. Frimpong-Boatneg and the Idiot of Irmo, South Carolina, is apt to result in the terminal hemorrhage of the rollcall or the membership roster of the Elephant Party.

I personally have my own publicly stated misgivings about the viability of the Repeat Presidential Candidacy of Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia; but this has everything to do with the strategic nonviability of the aforesaid candidate vis-a-vis the diligent and the meticulous policing of the ballot, and absolutely nothing, whatsoever, to do with his ethnicity, religious background or sexual orientation and conjugal affinity or any personal regard or any complete lack thereof.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

January 14, 2026

E-mail: [email protected]