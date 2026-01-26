Asogli State Council backs Ho Municipal decongestion initiative

The Asogli State Council has thrown its weight behind the Ho Municipal Assembly's efforts to decongest the Ho Central Market and surrounding areas.

In a press release, the Council described the initiative as "timely, necessary, and firmly aligned with the broader objective of restoring order, safety, and dignity to commercial activity within the municipality."

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, along with the Chiefs and Queens, has expressed full support for the Municipal Chief Executive, Honourable Stephen Adom, and his administration in this exercise.

The traditional authority believes the decongestion effort is crucial in addressing persistent congestion, indiscipline, and safety risks in the central business area of Ho.

The Asogli State Council is appealing to traders selling along roadsides, walkways, and other unauthorized spaces to comply with the Ho Municipal Assembly's directives and relocate to designated areas within the Ho Central Market. The market offers greater security, organization, and improved conditions for traders and customers.

The Chiefs and Queens of Asogli State are urging the Market Queen, trader associations, transport unions, and community leaders to sensitize their members and constituents to cooperate with the Municipal Assembly. Constructive engagement, dialogue, and voluntary compliance are essential for a smooth and peaceful exercise.

The Asogli State Council is encouraging the Ho Municipal Assembly to pair enforcement with public education, fairness, and consistency to sustain the gains of the decongestion exercise. Respect for municipal by-laws and proper use of public spaces are collective responsibilities.

The Agbogbomefia and traditional leadership of Asogli State commend Honourable Stephen Adom for his leadership and resolve, urging him to continue his good works in the interest of public order, safety, and long-term development of Ho Municipality.

The Asogli State Council's support is expected to boost the decongestion efforts, which aim to improve the overall image of Ho as the administrative capital of the Volta Region.