Volta Regional Health Directorate probes driver for allegedly loading narcotics in official vehicle

The Volta Regional Health Directorate has launched an internal investigation into an alleged unlawful possession of narcotic drugs involving one of its drivers and an official vehicle.

According to the Directorate, the driver, identified as Mr Godsway Kwaku Dogbey, was arrested on Friday, January 23, while driving a Toyota pickup with registration number GV 2460-14 belonging to the Directorate.

The vehicle was allegedly loaded with items suspected to be narcotic drugs.

In a press release dated January 25, 2026, the Directorate said it had been alerted to the matter and immediately moved to verify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The attention of the Volta Regional Health Directorate has been drawn to a viral news item concerning an alleged unlawful possession or control of narcotic drugs involving a driver of the Volta Regional Health Directorate,” the statement said.

Management said it promptly dispatched a team to the Volta Regional Police Headquarters in Ho, where the arrest was confirmed.

The driver is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

Amid police investigations, the Directorate said it has also begun internal processes to independently examine the matter and prevent a recurrence.

“The Regional Health Directorate has also initiated processes to constitute a Committee of Enquiry to independently investigate the incident,” it added.

The Directorate further assured the public of steps to strengthen monitoring and tracking of official vehicles.