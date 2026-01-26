Government encourages traditional leaders to make land available for 24-hour economy markets

The Government has called on traditional authorities across the country to support the implementation of the 24-hour economy market initiative by making suitable land available for the construction of modern market centres.

The appeal was made by the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim, during a meeting with the Volta Regional House of Chiefs on Friday, 23rd January 2026, as part of his familiarisation tour of the region.

According to the Minister, the success of the 24-hour economy policy depends largely on strong collaboration between Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives and traditional leaders, particularly in land acquisition.

He explained that traditional authorities play a crucial role as custodians of land and are therefore central to the establishment of decentralised market facilities designed to ease congestion in central business districts.

Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim stated that the government is currently undertaking procurement processes to engage contractors to replicate standardised central market designs across selected locations. The markets, he said, will operate as one-stop commercial centres under the 24-hour economy framework.

The Minister noted that congestion in major cities and municipal capitals has become a persistent challenge, with large numbers of traders and commuters forced into already overcrowded central business districts.

“We are the leaders of today, and we must take steps to decongest these areas by providing alternative places where people can access goods and services closer to where they live,” he said.

He stressed that the new markets would not only reduce pressure on existing trading centres but also improve convenience, safety, and economic opportunities for traders, particularly women.

Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim assured traditional leaders that any land made available for the initiative would not be taken for granted. He said chiefs who support the policy by providing land would be duly acknowledged and accorded appropriate recognition by the state.

“This effort will not be in vain. Your contribution will be recognised, and you will not be forgotten,” he told the gathering.

The Minister also cautioned contractors to bid only for projects they have the capacity to execute, warning that non-performance would not be tolerated. He stressed the need for professionalism, accountability, and timely delivery of projects to ensure the credibility of the policy.

He emphasised that although the initiative is being implemented by a political administration, it is not meant for political leaders but for the benefit of ordinary Ghanaians, especially traders and small-scale business operators.

Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim further called on all Ghanaians to support the policy, describing it as a collective national effort to build a stronger and more efficient economy.

Responding on behalf of the chiefs, Togbe Agama Amata IV welcomed the government’s engagement and expressed appreciation for the renewed focus on chieftaincy and local development. He said the involvement of traditional leaders in national policies such as the 24-hour economy was essential for sustainable progress.

He also praised the Volta Regional Minister and local government authorities for motivating chiefs to actively participate in development initiatives.

The engagement reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working closely with traditional authorities to drive decentralised development and ensure the successful implementation of the 24-hour economy market policy.