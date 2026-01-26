Government increases allowances for paramount chiefs by 300%

The Government has announced a major increase in the monthly allowances of Paramount Chiefs and Paramount Queen Mothers across the country, marking the first upward review in eight years.

The adjustment forms part of broader efforts to strengthen the chieftaincy institution and improve the capacity of traditional authorities to carry out their constitutional mandate.

The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim, made the announcement when he addressed members of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs on Friday, 23rd January 2026, during a familiarisation tour of the region.

According to the Minister, the monthly allowance for Paramount Chiefs has been increased from GH¢1,000 to GH¢3,000, while that of Paramount Queen Mothers has risen from GH¢700 to GH¢2,400. He explained that the 300 per cent increment was approved by President John Dramani Mahama to recognise the critical role traditional leaders play in governance, peacebuilding, and local development.

Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim noted that for the past eight years, allowances paid to paramount chiefs and queen mothers remained unchanged despite rising costs of living and increasing responsibilities. He said the new government considered the situation unsustainable and acted decisively to correct it.

“These allowances have not only been increased, they have also been released for disbursement through the Regional Houses of Chiefs,” the Minister stated, adding that the move is intended to ease the financial burden on traditional leaders and enable them to function more effectively.

He further announced an increase in the quarterly allowance for the adjudication of cases at the Regional Houses of Chiefs, which has been raised from GH¢30,000 to GH¢50,000, effective 1st April 2025. The Minister described the increment as a significant intervention aimed at improving the speed and efficiency of dispute resolution within the chieftaincy system.

Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim acknowledged that the increase was not an easy financial decision but emphasised that the President considered it necessary for the stability of the chieftaincy institution and the reduction of protracted traditional disputes.

“This will go a long way to support timely sittings, regular sittings, and the expeditious adjudication of cases,” he said, noting that unresolved chieftaincy disputes continue to pose challenges to peace and development in several communities.

The Minister reaffirmed government’s commitment to strengthening the Regional Houses of Chiefs through sustained engagement, collaboration, and realistic interventions aligned with national priorities and available resources. He described the familiarisation visit as the beginning of deeper cooperation between the Ministry and traditional authorities in the region.

He stressed that meaningful development at the local level cannot be achieved without the active involvement of traditional leaders, who remain custodians of culture, customary law, and social cohesion. The Minister also took the opportunity to praise the hard work and efforts of the registrar of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Muhammed Ikililu, for his diligence and work in the house.

In his remarks, the Paramount Chief of the Fiave Traditional Area, Togbe Agama Amata IV, commended the government for addressing long-standing financial challenges confronting traditional authorities. He described the improvements in allowances and institutional support as a major boost to the morale of chiefs.

Togbe Agama Amata IV praised President John Dramani Mahama for what he described as renewed attention to chieftaincy affairs, stating that many chiefs across the region were appreciative of the government’s actions.

He also lauded the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs for his leadership and commitment, as well as the Volta Regional Minister for fostering closer engagement between chiefs and local government authorities.

The event underscored the government’s intention to rebuild confidence in the chieftaincy institution and position it as a credible partner in national development.