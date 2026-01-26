Pan African Business Forum backs Libya’s bid for UN security council seat

Libya Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh

The Pan African Business Forum has thrown its full support behind Libya’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, describing it as a principled and strategic choice that reflects Africa’s core values and long-standing commitment to global peace.

In a release signed by Dr Oscar Ugoh, Vice President of the Pan African Business Forum on January 25, 2026, the Forum said Libya’s bid comes at a critical time as the African Union considers its endorsement for representation on the global security body.

According to the Forum, Libya’s credentials are deeply rooted in the history and founding ideals of the African Union, making it a credible voice for the continent on international security matters.

The Forum recalled that the African Union was conceived on Libyan soil through the Sirte Declaration of September 1999, a landmark moment that set Africa on a new path of unity and collective security. It said Libya’s role in hosting and driving that process went beyond symbolic participation and reflected visionary leadership that championed African solutions to African problems.

According to the statement, Libya’s uninterrupted membership throughout the evolution of the African Union gives it moral authority and a strong stake in the success of the continent’s collective agenda on the global stage.

The Pan African Business Forum also pointed to Libya’s adherence to key international security frameworks, particularly the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. It argued that Africa’s representation on the Security Council must align with global peace and disarmament principles, noting that endorsing a country that is a party to the NPT reinforces the continent’s long-held position in favour of a nuclear-weapon-free world.

The Forum said Africa’s choice should be guided by values rather than convenience, stressing that Libya’s record reflects continuity, commitment and consistency within the African Union. It contrasted this with what it described as prolonged absence from the continental body by competing interests, adding that Africa must project unity, credibility and principled leadership at the United Nations.

Beyond history and principle, the Forum said Libya is currently on a path of national renewal and reconciliation, engaging the international community to build a stable and prosperous future. It described a potential Security Council seat for Libya as an investment in Africa’s future rather than a reward for the past.

The statement called on African nations to rally behind Libya’s candidacy, saying the continent must choose a representative that embodies its shared history, upholds international treaties and can confidently articulate African interests at the highest level of global decision making.

He reaffirms the organisation’s commitment to Africa’s integration, renaissance and global competitiveness through strategic advocacy and dialogue.

Read full statement below:

PAN AFRICAN BUSINESS FORUM

[COMMUNICATION AND RENAISSANCE DIRECTORATE]

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Libya Presents Its Candidacy for the UN Security Council: A Principled Choice for African Leadership and Global Peace

ACCRA, GHANA [January 25,2026] –

The Pan African Business Forum (PABF) proudly supports the candidacy of the State of Libya for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. As the African Union (AU) deliberates on its endorsement, Libya stands as the candidate whose credentials are inseparable from the very foundation and enduring principles of our continental union. Our endorsement is based on Libya's unwavering historical commitment, its alignment with fundamental global security norms, and its symbolic role as a steadfast member of the African family.

I. A Legacy of Foundational Leadership: The Bedrock of Candidacy

Libya’s candidacy is rooted in an unparalleled historical contribution to African unity. The African Union was conceived on Libyan soil through the historic Sirte Declaration of September 1999. This was not passive membership but active, visionary leadership. While other nations chose separation, Libya hosted the gathering that forged a new path for continental solidarity, security, and "African solutions to African problems."

This legacy of being a foundational architect, coupled with continuous membership through all of the AU's evolution, grants Libya a unique moral authority and a profound, vested interest in the Union's collective success on the world stage.

II. The Principled Imperative: Non-Proliferation and Security Council Integrity

A seat on the United Nations Security Council carries the supreme responsibility of upholding the cornerstone agreements of global peace and security. Central among these is the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). It is a fundamental pillar that prevents nuclear chaos and promotes disarmament.

For the African Union to be represented by a nation that is not a party to the NPT would contradict the continent’s long-held and principled stance for a nuclear-weapon-free world. Libya, as a member of the NPT, represents the credible, principled choice. Endorsing Libya ensures Africa's voice on the Council is aligned with the very treaties the Council is sworn to uphold, protecting the integrity of both the AU's values and the Security Council's mandate.

III. The Clear and Strategic Choice for Africa

The African Union faces a decisive choice between two distinct narratives:

· Continuity vs. Interruption: Libya's 33 years of unbroken membership and foundational leadership versus a history of 33 years of absence from the continental body.

· Principle vs. Contradiction: Libya's membership in the NPT, aligning with global security norms, versus the non-membership status of its contender.

· Architect vs. Returning Member: The nation that helped build the AU's home versus a nation that rejoined it only in 2017.

This is not merely a choice between two nations, but a choice about the values Africa wishes to project. It is a choice between a candidate whose history is one of continental construction and a candidate whose history includes prolonged absence.

IV. Forward with Renewed Purpose

Libya is a nation on a firm path of sovereign, Libyan-led political renewal and national reconciliation, actively engaged with the international community to build a stable and prosperous future. A Security Council seat for Libya is not a reward for the past, but an investment in a stable and engaged African future. It would empower a nation deeply committed to the AU's ideals to advocate for African interests within the highest echelons of global decision-making.

The Pan African Business Forum calls upon all African nations to unite behind the candidacy that most purely represents our collective history, our shared principles, and our common aspirations for a peaceful world. We must choose the candidate who has always been at the table, who upholds the treaties that keep us safe, and who can represent a strong, unified, and principled Africa.

Dr Oscar Ugoh, LLB

Bice President

PAN AFRICAN BUSINESS FORUM

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About the Pan African Business Forum (PABF): The PABF is a leading institution dedicated to accelerating Africa's economic integration, renaissance, and global competitiveness through public-private dialogue, strategic advocacy, and project facilitation.