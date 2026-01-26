Trump Courts Putin and Risks Israel and Global Security

In diplomacy, timing is everything. In judgment, even more so. US President Donald Trump’s decision to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin onto a Gaza peace board is sending shockwaves across international capitals, not least in Jerusalem. To Israel, a nation constantly grappling with existential threats, this invitation may feel less like an olive branch and more like a geopolitical betrayal. The optics are stark: a country under siege, looking for steadfast allies, suddenly sees one of its closest partners handing a seat at the negotiation table to a regime that has repeatedly undermined global security.

On the surface, Trump’s move could be framed as a bold attempt at diplomatic innovation. Expanding the roster of mediators might promise fresh perspectives, wider influence and leverage over contentious parties. Yet, a closer look reveals a high-stakes miscalculation. Putin’s Russia is not a neutral broker. Moscow has repeatedly destabilized global systems, from interfering in foreign elections to waging war in Ukraine, while supporting authoritarian regimes across the Middle East. Inviting such a player into Gaza diplomacy risks legitimizing a state that thrives on disruption rather than resolution.

Israel’s Security Calculus

For Israel, this is not merely an abstract concern; it is existential. Israel’s security calculus is profoundly shaped by hostile neighbours, proxy groups and regional adversaries. The nation’s foreign policy is rooted in cautious pragmatism, and trust in international mediation is hard-won. A US-facilitated platform that includes Putin could be perceived as a dilution of support, signaling that Washington may be willing to accommodate actors with a record of hostility towards democratic norms and international law. In geopolitics, credibility and perception are often as consequential as actual policy.

Critically, this move risks undermining the coherence of the broader international approach to Middle East peace. Historically, US engagement in Gaza and broader Israeli-Palestinian negotiations has leaned heavily on alliances with partners committed to stability, rule of law and predictable diplomacy. Russia, by contrast, has consistently leveraged chaos to expand influence. Its involvement in Syria, Libya and Eastern Europe demonstrates a willingness to exploit conflicts rather than resolve them. To place Putin at the table suggests either a misreading of these patterns or a calculated gamble that the US can control a highly unruly actor. Both possibilities carry serious risk.

Domestic Implications for Israel

There is also the domestic angle. Israel’s government is unlikely to view Trump’s move favourably. Leaders in Jerusalem must balance diplomacy with domestic political imperatives and security concerns. From their vantage point, sharing the negotiation stage with Putin may appear as a concession that diminishes Israel’s strategic advantage. This perception could erode trust in US commitments at a time when Washington’s backing is crucial for countering threats from Hamas, Hezbollah and other regional actors. Diplomatic gestures that seem to reward instability rarely resonate positively with allies facing immediate danger.

The symbolism is equally troubling. Putin’s record in the Middle East is complex but consistent: he engages selectively, protects authoritarian allies and uses conflict as a tool to project influence. For Israel, a country that has faced repeated cross-border attacks, the idea that a power with a history of exploiting crises could participate in shaping peace agreements is deeply unsettling. Symbolism in diplomacy often matters more than mechanics. Seating Putin at a Gaza negotiation table may inadvertently signal tolerance for behaviour the international community has otherwise sought to curb.

Global Security Concerns

Besides, the move raises broader questions about international security norms. If a regime known for flouting sovereignty and supporting destabilizing operations is invited to mediate in a volatile region, what message does that send? Iran, for instance, could interpret this as tacit approval of opportunistic, destabilizing behaviour, emboldening its proxies in Gaza and Lebanon. More broadly, it could weaken the credibility of multilateral mechanisms, suggesting that disruptive actors are legitimate brokers of peace simply because they wield influence and military power.

Trump’s strategy may hinge on the logic of pragmatism: that including Putin could pressure Hamas or other factions to negotiate seriously. Yet this reasoning underestimates the complexity of the Gaza conflict, where ideological convictions, local politics and regional rivalries often outweigh external incentives. Russia’s participation does not inherently guarantee progress; instead, it risks introducing a player whose motivations are not aligned with fostering sustainable peace but with expanding Moscow’s leverage. The endgame may be a process that looks active but achieves little substantive resolution, leaving Israel and its allies to manage the fallout.

Timing and Escalation Risks

The timing also complicates matters. The Middle East remains deeply volatile and Gaza is highly sensitive. Any perception that the US is compromising its stance, or Israel’s security, can trigger unintended escalations. Israel may respond by recalibrating its own strategic posture, potentially moving towards unilateral actions that further complicate diplomacy. Allies and adversaries alike watch closely; in this environment, missteps are amplified, consequences magnified.

Ultimately, Trump’s invitation of Putin to the Gaza peace board is less an act of bridge-building and more a diplomatic gamble with high stakes. It risks eroding trust, emboldening destabilizing actors and undermining long-standing norms of international mediation. From Israel’s perspective, it is likely seen as a concession to a regime whose interests frequently clash with both global security and the safety of the Jewish state. Diplomacy requires credibility and alignment of intent; when either is in doubt, the path to peace becomes that much more treacherous.

Lessons for US Diplomacy

The broader lesson is clear: in a world where alliances are tested and rival powers increasingly assertive, careful calibration of partnerships and mediators is critical. Strategic inclusion of a controversial actor is not inherently wrong, but it demands a clear framework, shared objectives, and a transparent rationale. In the absence of these, the move risks creating confusion, resentment and potentially dangerous misunderstandings. For Israel, the invitation is unlikely to be read as constructive and for the international community, it may signal a troubling tolerance for actors that thrive on instability.

Eventually, the Gaza conflict demands steady hands, not headline-grabbing theatrics. The inclusion of Putin at the peace table may make for bold news coverage, but it does little to address the underlying dynamics of the region. True diplomacy balances pragmatism with principle, influence with integrity and innovation with trust. By these measures, Trump’s invitation may be more concession than calculation, an experiment in diplomacy that risks destabilizing the very security it claims to enhance.

Conclusion

Inviting Putin to the Gaza peace board may be intended as a creative solution, but it undercuts decades of careful diplomatic alignment. Allies like Israel perceive the move as potentially threatening, while adversaries see opportunity. In this complex geopolitical chessboard, missteps reverberate far beyond the immediate conflict zone. What Trump may view as bold diplomacy, Israel and the broader international community may experience as a destabilizing concession. The challenge now lies in whether the US can mitigate the fallout, or if this move marks the start of a more unpredictable chapter in Middle East diplomacy.

The writer is a journalist, journalism educator and member of GJA, IRE and AJEN.