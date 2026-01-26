Ghana’s Economic Survival — A Shared Credit or a Shared Burden?

The Cost of Careless Abandon

Ghana’s economy did not collapse overnight. It was not merely the result of global shocks or unforeseen crises. It was the product of deliberate choices, reckless abandon, and a troubling disregard for fiscal discipline—choices made under the watch of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

What began as promises of transformation and prosperity soon unraveled into a cycle of unsustainable borrowing, opaque deals, and economic mismanagement. The very architects who vowed to protect the public purse instead presided over its depletion. From the controversial Agyapa deal to the ballooning debt stock and the painful domestic debt exchange programme, the evidence is overwhelming.

This was not leadership guided by prudence. It was governance marked by hubris—where loyalty trumped accountability, and slogans replaced substance. Pensioners wept, businesses folded, and the ordinary Ghanaian bore the brunt of decisions made in air-conditioned boardrooms far removed from the realities of the street.

To now speak of “economic survival” without acknowledging the devastation wrought by poor stewardship is to insult the intelligence and suffering of millions. Ghana deserves better—not just in policy, but in truth.

In a recent interview, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading voice within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), made a striking appeal: that both President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama deserve credit for Ghana’s economic survival. His statement, while seemingly conciliatory, has ignited a firestorm of debate — and rightly so.

Let us be clear: Ghana’s economic resilience is not in dispute. What is in question is the narrative of shared credit without a full accounting of shared responsibility.

The Reality Behind the Rhetoric

Ghana’s economy has endured multiple shocks — from the COVID-19 pandemic to global inflation and currency depreciation. But beyond these external factors lies a deeper truth: policy missteps, excessive borrowing, and fiscal indiscipline under the Akufo-Addo administration significantly worsened our economic woes.

- Public debt ballooned from GHS 120 billion in 2016 to over GHS 600 billion by 2025.

- The domestic debt exchange programme — a desperate move to secure an IMF bailout — wiped out the savings of pensioners and bondholders.

- Corruption scandals and bloated government spending eroded public trust and drained national resources.

To now suggest that the architects of this economic downturn deserve equal praise with those who laid the foundation for fiscal discipline and infrastructure growth is, at best, a distortion of history.

A Call for Honest Reflection

Yes, leadership is hard. Yes, crises test even the best of governments. But accountability must precede applause. If we are to move forward as a nation, we must resist the temptation to whitewash the past in the name of unity.

Gabby’s call for bipartisan credit might be well-intentioned, but it risks blurring the lines between bold leadership and reckless governance. Ghanaians deserve more than political spin — we deserve truth, transparency, and a commitment to learning from our mistakes.

The Way Forward

Let this be a moment not for partisan applause, but for national introspection. Let us:

- Demand clear audits of how public funds were used — and misused.

- Support policies that prioritize productive investment over political patronage.

- Celebrate resilience, yes — but also interrogate the cost of that survival.

Ghana’s story is still being written. Let it be one of honest leadership, informed citizens, and a future built on lessons learned — not narratives spun.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]