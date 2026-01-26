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Mon, 26 Jan 2026 Education

GOIL hands over two renovated offices to UG Department of Sociology

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
GOIL hands over two renovated offices to UG Department of Sociology

GOIL PLC, the nation’s foremost indigenous and largest oil marketing company, has formally handed over two renovated offices to the Department of Sociology at the University of Ghana, reaffirming the company’s commitment to supporting quality and accessible education as part of its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) agenda.

The office spaces, which had suffered wear and tear over the years and were not conducive for academic and administrative work, were renovated by GOIL following a request from the Head of the Department, Professor Peace Mamle Tetteh.

The project has now restored the Department’s General Administrative Office and the Office for Graduate Assistants and National Service Personnel into functional and welcoming spaces for faculty members, staff, and students of the Department.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Head of the Department of Sociology, Prof. Peace Mamle Tetteh, recounted several attempts she had made to contact corporate organizations for support.

She expressed her appreciation to GOIL PLC for not only responding but also doing so promptly. She particularly commended GOIL’s Group CEO and Managing Director, Mr. Edward Abambire Bawa, for assisting in making the long-held aspiration of the Department a reality.

The Dean of the School of Social Sciences, Prof. Mavis Dako-Gyeke, also praised GOIL for answering the call in a timely manner and for supporting the academic community.

She further expressed the hope that the partnership between GOIL and the Department of Sociology would continue and be extended to the School of Social Sciences.

She explained that this initiative is in tandem with the University of Ghana’s strategic goals of building strategic and enduring partnerships to engender transformative experiences for students.

Delivering remarks on behalf of GOIL, the Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Marcus Deo Dake, said the initiative reflected GOIL’s commitment to contributing meaningfully to national development through education.

He noted that the project aligns with one of GOIL’s key CSI pillars—supporting access to quality and inclusive education, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4.

Dr. Dake thanked the Department of Sociology and the University of Ghana for giving GOIL the opportunity to extend its Good Energy to the academic community.

Also present at the ceremony were the Head of Fuels Marketing at GOIL, Mr. Emmanuel K. Agyiri, and the Group Chief Finance Officer, Mr. Robert Nii Lartey, as well as lecturers and students of the Department of Sociology.

The handover marks another important milestone in GOIL’s commitment to supporting national development through education and human capital investment, reinforcing its role as a strategic national institution that contributes to Ghana’s progress beyond energy supply.

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